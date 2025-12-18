Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE: David Neres and Rasmus Hojlund lead Gli Azzuri’s victory in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal(2-0)

Napoli and AC Milan will face each other in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, arriving in contrasting form. While Gli Azzuri are coming off two consecutive losses, the Rossoneri have managed to avoid defeat in the last two games, with a draw and a win. Despite this, both teams have a very competitive roster that could make the difference today, with Scott McTominay and Christian Pulisic being the most striking players of each team.

Since Antonio Conte’s arrival at Napoli, the team has become highly competitive. With Rasmus Hojlund and David Neres shining on offense, it has demonstrated an impressive ability to turn around any situation. However, McTominay has emerged as the central figure of the roster, playing a key role in maintaining the team’s balance. After their latest two defeats, Gli Azzurri arrive with a pressing need to secure a crucial victory that will boost their current standing.

Even though Massimiliano Allegri has maintained solid consistency with AC Milan, concerns about the team’s offense continue to grow. Relying solely on Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic for scoring, the Rossoneri often struggle to capitalize on their offensive opportunities, making them less effective. However, they boast a robust defense and a standout midfield, which promise to be key factors in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal clash.