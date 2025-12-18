Trending topics:
Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE: David Neres and Rasmus Hojlund lead Gli Azzuri’s victory in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal(2-0)

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Scott McTominay of SSC Napoli and Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Francesco Pecoraro/ Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesScott McTominay of SSC Napoli and Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Napoli and AC Milan will face each other in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, arriving in contrasting form. While Gli Azzuri are coming off two consecutive losses, the Rossoneri have managed to avoid defeat in the last two games, with a draw and a win. Despite this, both teams have a very competitive roster that could make the difference today, with Scott McTominay and Christian Pulisic being the most striking players of each team.

Since Antonio Conte’s arrival at Napoli, the team has become highly competitive. With Rasmus Hojlund and David Neres shining on offense, it has demonstrated an impressive ability to turn around any situation. However, McTominay has emerged as the central figure of the roster, playing a key role in maintaining the team’s balance. After their latest two defeats, Gli Azzurri arrive with a pressing need to secure a crucial victory that will boost their current standing.

Even though Massimiliano Allegri has maintained solid consistency with AC Milan, concerns about the team’s offense continue to grow. Relying solely on Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic for scoring, the Rossoneri often struggle to capitalize on their offensive opportunities, making them less effective. However, they boast a robust defense and a standout midfield, which promise to be key factors in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal clash.

Napoli go straight to the the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana final!

Following an impressive game between Napoli and AC Milan, David Neres and Rasmus Höjlund emerged as key stars on the Napolitanean side, scoring two goals.  That wraps up our live coverage of the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal. Thanks for keeping with us!

90'+ - Referee announces SEVEN additional minutes for Napoli vs AC Milan

In contrast to the first half, the second half was dominated by fouls and even injuries. In view of this, the referee announced seven minutes of added time to finish the game.

87’- McTominay came close to scoring for Napoli

After a successful counterattack, Scott McTominay's right-footed shot went wide.

Napoli (2) vs AC Milan (0)

81'- Napoli make four changes

Reacting to Massimiliano Allegri's changes, Napoli decided to take off Eljif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Leonardo Spinazzola and Rasmus Hojlund, giving playing time to Pasquale Mazzocchi, Lorenzo Lucca, Miguel Gutierrez and Noa Lang.

74' Luka Modric gets in for AC Milan!

Looking to control the midfield, AC Milan decide to bring on Luka Modric, taking off Ardon Jashari.

69'- Coach Massimiliano Allegri announces changes for AC Milan

In order to reverse the result, AC Milan decide to make some surprising changes in the team. Alexis Saelemakers and Koni De Winter leave, while Zachary Athekame and Youssouf Fofana enter, looking for a change in the dynamics.

63' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL OF RASMUS HOJLUND Napoli (2) vs AC Milan (0)

After a recovery in midfield from Leonardo Spinazzola, Rasmus Hojlund receives the ball and runs past the AC Milan defenders. Then, he manages to score with quality, beating Mike Maignan.

Napoli (2) vs AC Milan (0)

60'- Juan Jesus gets injured and its being treat on field

After a foul by AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Napoli defender Juan Jesus falls to the ground and is being treated on the field.

54’- Rrahmani tries to score for Napoli

Amir Rrahmani recovered a ball that Scott McTominay failed to control and unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that did not reach the AC Milan goal.

50'- AC Milan shine offensively in this second half!

Despite Massimiliano Allegri making no substitutions, AC Milan have improved significantly at the start of the second half, applying high pressure that have kept Napoli under control. In addition, the midfield has regained its solidity.

Second half underway!

The second half is already underway with Napoli trying to hold the victory, while Napoli chase to tie the game. No substitutions on either side.

HALF TIME!

Following a highly competitive game, referee announces the end of the first half.

Napoli (1) vs AC Milan (0)

45'- Referee adds two more minutes

In a fast-paced match, the referee decides to signal two additional minutes before the end of the first half between Napoli and AC Milan.

38'- GOOOOOOOOOOOAL DAVID NERES SCORES THE FIRST GOAL FOR NAPOLI!

David Neres manages to surprise everyone by scoring the opening goal of the match. After an incredible pass from Rasmus Højlund, the Brazilian finishes with composure, beating AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

37' - Christopher Nkunku misses AC Milan’s clearest chance.

After a quick counterattack by Alexis Saelemaekers, Christopher Nkunku receives the ball unmarked but fails to finish calmly, sending it over Napoli’s goal and wasting the Rossoneri’s best opportunity.

33’- Saelemakers-Rabiot try to make a difference over Napoli

Following Napoli’s intense high press, AC Milan’s players have struggled to shine offensively. Although Christian Pulisic looks for opportunities, he has few teammates available to finish his plays. Nonetheless, Alexis Saelemaekers delivered an almost perfect cross that Adrien Rabiot sent toward goal, but it went well over the bar.

28'-AC Milan star Adrien Rabiot receives yellow card!

Competitiveness is at its peak, as Adrien Rabiot  received a yellow card after a hard foul on Matteo Politano!

27’- Nkunku hold a great chance, but any teammate scored.

After a foul on Ardon Jashari, AC Milan were awarded a free kick, which Christopher Nkunku used to look for a cross, but no one arrived to capitalize on the opportunity.

22'- Elmas tries to score for Napoli!

Elmas came very close to scoring for Napoli. After Mike Maignan struggled to control the ball and lost possession, the Napoli midfielder seized the opportunity and attempted a finish, but his shot went well over the bar.

16'- Saelemakers hold a greeat chance for AC Milan

Christian Pulisic recovered the ball and found Loftus-Cheek on the right wing. After attempting to find an optimal position in the area, Alexis Saelemaekers received the ball and took a shot, but it sailed too high.

12'-Napoli recover the ball possesion

With a solid performances of Lobotka and Elmas, Napoli have been able to regain the possession of the ball, holding AC Milan’s offense and creating more scoring chances.

8'- David Neres nears Napoli’s first goal!

After recovering the ball in the midfield, David Neres receives the ball and passes it to Rasmus Hojlund, who passes it back, leaving the Brazilian with a great chance. Nonetheless, Mike Maignan save it.

3’-AC Milan rule the offense in the start with Ruben Loftus-cheek!

While Rafael Leao is missing, AC Milan have been shinning in the offense, showcasing the impressive performance of the midfield with Ruben Loftus-Cheek arriving at the solid chance that was saved by Milinkovic-Savic.

The 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal between Napoli and AC Milan is underway!

Napoli and AC Milan are already competing for a spot in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana final at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

Where are Napoli and AC Milan playing?

Even though Italy boast historic venues like San Siro Stadium and Diego Maradona Stadium, today's 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal will take place outside European grounds. In a surprising twist, Napoli and AC Milan will face off at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Saudi Arabia. With a current capacity of 26,004 fans, this venue serves as the home ground for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Confirmed lineup of Napoli!

With the key absences of Kevin de Bruyne, Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and Alex Meret, Napoli have already announced their lineup to face AC Milan in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana, holding Scott McTominay at the spearhead.

Why isn’t Luka Modric playing today for AC Milan vs Napoli in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal clash?

With the goal of securing their first final of the season, AC Milan face Napoli today in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana. Even if the Rossoneri have remain as undefeated, the spotlight turns towards Luka Modric absence in today’s game, worrying fans on his conditioning.

Confirmed lineup for AC Milan!

Without Rafael Leao and Luka Modric, AC Milan decided to face Napoli, introducing some unusual stars as Jashari, De Winter or Pervis Estupiñan.

Kickoff time and how to watch the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal

Napoli and AC Milan will face each other at 2:00 pm (ET) or 11:00 am (PT)

In case you want to watch the the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal, FS2, Fubo and ViX will be you option in the United States!

Napoli and AC Milan set to face in the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana

Welcome to our live blog for the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal between Napoli and AC Milan. In the highly anticipated game, we will be covering minute-by-minute. Stay with us!

