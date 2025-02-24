Concern at Barcelona under Hansi Flick: How long will Lamine Yamal be out due to injury?

A significant injury concern has emerged for FC Barcelona just days before their crucial Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atlético Madrid. Young star Lamine Yamal, a key player for the Catalan giants, missed Monday’s training session due to a foot injury sustained during the recent match against Las Palmas.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, casting uncertainty over his participation in the highly anticipated clash. Following Barcelona’s game against Las Palmas, Yamal complained about the numerous fouls he suffered throughout the match, suggesting that the refereeing was too lenient.

He posted a picture of his bloodied foot on social media, illustrating the extent of his injury and causing concern among fans. While initially considered minor, the injury appears to be more serious, causing the player to miss training on Monday.

Yamal suffered damage to his left foot, and the extent of this injury is currently unknown. While it didn’t initially appear serious, it has now developed into a significant problem that has ruled him out of training. As a result, his participation in the crucial Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Atlético Madrid is uncertain.

Flick’s comments and other injury updates

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed cautious optimism regarding Yamal’s availability, stating on Monday, “We have to wait. I try to be optimistic about him playing tomorrow, but we have to wait and see what the doctors say.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also confirmed the absence of Marc-André ter Stegen (goalkeeper) and Marc Bernal (midfielder) due to injury. Defender Andreas Christensen is also questionable, depending on whether he fully recovers in time.

A potential absence for Yamal would be a significant blow to Barcelona. The young winger has become a key player for the club this season, contributing significantly to their attacking prowess. His absence would leave a void in Barcelona’s already depleted squad and potentially alter their game plan for the Atlético clash. The match, a semi-final first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, represents a critical juncture in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey campaign.

Advertisement