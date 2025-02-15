Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 La Liga

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Osasuna vs Real Madrid
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Saturday, February 15, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
Advertisement
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on World Soccer Talk’s homepage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Vinicius gets ‘unrejectable’ Saudi bid after latest meeting: What is Real Madrid’s stance and what does future hold?

Vinicius gets ‘unrejectable’ Saudi bid after latest meeting: What is Real Madrid’s stance and what does future hold?

The future of Vinicius at Real Madrid has become a major talking point in recent weeks. Saudi Arabia has reportedly presented him with an unprecedented contract offer, and as a result, tensions are rising behind the scenes.

Vinicius Jr.’s salary demands to Real Madrid reportedly revealed – More than Bellingham and Mbappe?

Vinicius Jr.’s salary demands to Real Madrid reportedly revealed – More than Bellingham and Mbappe?

Amid constant links to Saudi Arabia, Vinicius Junior has reportedly informed Real Madrid of his salary demands, sparking speculation over whether it will surpass the wages of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe’s future with France decided: Will he keep the captaincy? Didier Deschamps weighs in

Kylian Mbappe’s future with France decided: Will he keep the captaincy? Didier Deschamps weighs in

After missing France’s last two international breaks, speculation ran wild regarding Kylian Mbappe's relationship with manager Didier Deschamps and whether he would retain his leadership role.

Carlo Ancelotti welcomes back three key Real Madrid players for second leg against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti welcomes back three key Real Madrid players for second leg against Manchester City

As Real Madrid prepares for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been bolstered by the return of three key players.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo