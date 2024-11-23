Manchester City’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League has intensified Pep Guardiola’s toughest spell in his managerial career. The club is grappling with an injury crisis that includes the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, a critical setback for the team. Reflecting on Rodri’s significance, Guardiola drew a bold comparison between the Spanish midfielder and Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona.

Rodri sustained an ACL tear during the Premier League match against Arsenal, a moment that has disrupted City’s balance on the pitch. Guardiola has struggled to find a replacement, either in personnel or system, leading to poor results. Addressing Rodri’s absence, the City boss likened it to Messi’s irreplaceable influence at Barcelona.

“People talk about without Rodri and of course we miss him, he is the best player in the world. Imagine at Barcelona when Messi was the best player. Without him, that season (2008-09), would I have won the treble? I don’t win the treble. Win six trophies without Messi? I don’t win six,” said Guardiola before the Spurs’ game.

Guardiola referred to the historic 2009 season when he guided Barcelona to an unprecedented “Sextuple“, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. It was a feat that cemented Barcelona as the first one to achieve such thing, and Guardiola as the first coach to win 6 trophies in a calendar year.

The City boss emphasized that Rodri’s role in Manchester City is as pivotal as Messi’s was at Barcelona. He also highlighted the compounding challenges of other key injuries. “Rodri is out, but also four central defenders. You know how important Ruben (Dias) is? And John (Stones) when he is fit? Tell me. And Nathan (Ake) and the other ones?,” Guardiola said, underlining the scale of the injury crisis.

Spurs match Guardiola’s worst defeat at home

Guardiola is widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest tacticians, renowned for his innovative strategies and trophy-laden tenures at every club he’s managed. Yet, significant defeats in Guardiola’s career are rare, making Tottenham’s emphatic win all the more striking.

The 4-0 loss to Spurs at the Etihad Stadium matched a historic milestone of defeat in Guardiola’s career. Ange Postecoglou’s side became just the second team to beat Guardiola with a four-goal margin away from home, with the first one being Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the 2013-14 Champions League semifinals.