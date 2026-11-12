Christian Pulisic set for special USMNT reunion after Cavan Sullivan reveals what it means to play alongside him as 2030 World Cup plans take shape

Christian Pulisic and Cavan Sullivan are finally sharing a U.S. men’s national team camp, bringing together two players who represent different stages of American soccer’s next chapter. Pulisic returns as the country’s most established attacking star, while 17-year-old Sullivan arrives as one of its most exciting emerging talents, creating an intriguing partnership ahead of the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Their first opportunity to play together comes at an important moment for the USMNT. Mauricio Pochettino is reshaping the squad after the disappointment of the 2026 World Cup, with younger players earning opportunities and established names expected to adapt to a changing tactical approach.

Pulisic missed the September and October international windows after suffering a serious leg injury during the World Cup round of 16 defeat to Belgium. The setback affected his preseason with Milan and delayed his return to regular first-team soccer, although he has since recovered and made an impressive start to the domestic campaign.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in six Serie A starts, giving Pochettino an experienced attacking option as the national team prepares for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. His return also coincides with the emergence of several younger forwards, including Sullivan, Julian Hall and Justin Ellis.

Cavan Sullivan emerges as key part of USMNT’s future

Sullivan’s rise has been particularly encouraging for the USMNT. The Philadelphia Union teenager has become a prominent attacking figure since moving to the right wing, contributing nine goals and seven assists in league play following the positional switch.

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Cavan Sullivan #8 of United States warms up

His biggest strength is his ability to receive the ball, carry it forward, and create opportunities for teammates. That playmaking quality could give Pulisic something the national team has often struggled to provide: a reliable creator capable of drawing defenders and delivering the final pass.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the USMNT.

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Pulisic has frequently been asked to carry too much responsibility in the attack, sometimes dropping into midfield to get involved rather than making the dangerous runs that have made him so effective at club level. Former USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter previously highlighted that issue, explaining that Pulisic is at his best when he can arrive in the penalty area rather than having to create everything himself.

Sullivan reveals what playing alongside Pulisic means to him

The excitement surrounding their reunion is personal for Sullivan, who has grown up watching Pulisic as the face of American soccer. The teenager has now had the opportunity to meet his long-time role model and train alongside him for the first time. “He’s a guy that every kid in the country looks up to, so it’s full circle for me to share the field with him today for the first time,” Sullivan told reporters.

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“I got to meet him this morning, and he just seems like a great guy, personable, really kind.” He also acknowledged the influence of other established players in the squad, adding: “There are so many world-class players within this group that I’ve looked up to all my life. Christian, obviously, is the main one for every kid in the country. But as I said, I’m ready to experience new things and make new friends.”

Those comments underline the significance of the moment for Sullivan, but the partnership could also benefit Pulisic. A creative right winger who attracts attention and drives into central areas could give the Milan forward more opportunities to attack the box and focus on finishing moves.

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The Rossoneri forward remains one of the USMNT’s most productive players, but the next World Cup cycle is likely to demand a different balance between established stars and emerging talent. Sullivan’s arrival gives the national team an attacking profile that could complement Pulisic rather than compete directly with him for the same responsibilities.