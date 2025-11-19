Is Christian Pulisic’s future at AC Milan in danger? Two Premier League giants reportedly target the USMNT star

Christian Pulisic has dispelled doubts about his arrival and emerged as one of AC Milan‘s key players. Not only is he a prolific scorer, but he also excels at providing assists. His exceptional performance has made renewing his contract a top priority for the Italian team. However, with negotiations stalling, two Premier League giants are closely monitoring Christian’s situation, adding uncertainty to his future with the Rossoneri.

According to Fichajes, Christian Pulisic’s contract renewal status with AC Milan have drawn the attention of two Premier League teams. Both Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on the USMNT star in case he does not renew his contract with the Italian team. With this, the 27-year-old star could make his return to England after failing to shine during his tenure at Chelsea.

Even if both English teams chase his arrival, Pulisic reportedly desires to play in the UEFA Champions League, a spot that neither of them has secured yet for the 2026-27 season. With this in mind, AC Milan may hold a huge advantage in securing his renewal, as they currently have the chance to play in the tournament if they keep at least the fourth spot in Serie A. For that reason, the Premier League sides may not have an easy task in securing his arrival.

AC Milan are reportedly prepared to offer Christian Pulisic a salary increase from $5 million to $6.3 million net per season as they look to secure his contract renewal until 2030. Although the USMNT star is reportedly happy with the Rossoneri, he may be drawn to a more ambitious project. Therefore, the Italian club might need to persuade him with a strong roster and strategic plan, rather than relying solely on a substantial salary offer.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

Christian Pulisic has reached his peak at AC Milan, leaving behind past struggles

Christian Pulisic emerged as one of the world’s most promising young talents while playing for Borussia Dortmund. Over 127 appearances with the German club, he scored 19 goals and provided 26 assists. His impressive performance secured him a $73 million move to Chelsea. Despite netting 26 goals and tallying 21 assists for the Blues, injuries disrupted his contributions, ultimately resulting in his transfer to AC Milan, where he has found his peak form.

see also Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal twist: Fans receive encouraging update after stand-by noise due to UEFA Champions League

Following a $20 million transfer, Pulisic arrived at AC Milan, prompting lots of doubts about his potential impact. Nonetheless, the USMNT star has been able to reach his peak performance, scoring 38 goals and delivering 25 assists in 109 games. Not only has he delivered a huge impact on the field, but he has also showcased his leadership skills.

In case of leaving the Rossoneri, Christian may take a huge risk, as he would need to adapt again to a different competitive rhythm. Moreover, he would lose the cornerstone role that AC Milan are able to offer him due to his recent performances. For that reason, Pulisic’s continuity may be imminent if the Italian side secures a Champions League spot, his major ambition for the future.