Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s dip in form explained as Milan expects his true return ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
: Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts on the sidelines
© Getty Images: Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts on the sidelines

The first weeks of the new year have felt strangely quiet around Christian Pulisic. For a player who carried the club’s attack through the opening months of the season, the sudden drop in end product has been impossible to ignore. Inside the club, however, there is calm rather than panic. The feeling is that this is a temporary pause, not a permanent decline—and that the version of Pulisic everyone recognizes and wants to see at the 2026 World Cup is still waiting to be fully unleashed. For now, Milan continues to wait, convinced that patience will be rewarded.

Not long ago, Pulisic was the undisputed focal point of the club’s attack. Goals, assists, decisive runs—everything flowed through him. Yet as 2026 began, the rhythm changed. Across six matches in the new year, the American has yet to register a goal or an assist, an unusual dry spell for a player who remains the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

The most telling moment came in the 1-1 draw away to Roma, when the American entered in the 69th minute and struggled to influence the game. The club appeared content to protect a point, and his attacking freedom was limited. It was another night where the numbers didn’t reflect his true value—but also one where his sharpness seemed just slightly off.

Despite the noise, this is not being framed internally as a crisis. Pulisic still ranks among the top five players for goal contributions in Serie A, and only Lautaro Martinez boasts a better goals-per-90 ratio in the league. The foundations of his season remain strong.

Pulisic’s early-season numbers were exceptional even while he missed time through injury. He produced eight league goals and two assists before the winter break, despite being sidelined for five matches. Few players in the league were as consistently decisive. That consistency has earned him credit. The coaching staff continues to trust him, even when he starts from the bench. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has repeatedly stressed that the American’s overall influence goes beyond raw statistics.

Advertisement

The real explanation emerges

Midway through the discussion, the mystery surrounding Pulisic’s form finally becomes clearer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the USMNT international is still dealing with ongoing physical discomfort, which has quietly limited his ability to train and perform at full intensity.

The report explains that the 27-year-old winger has been managing persistent issues that have flared up repeatedly, preventing him from reaching peak sharpness. This has affected not only his explosiveness, but also his decision-making in the final third—something uncharacteristic for a player normally praised for his composure.

Allegri himself confirmed this situation in late December. After a win over Hellas Verona, the coach admitted“He’s still not 100 percent. He’s doing well, even if he’s still not physically fit with this minor flexor issue.” He added pointedly, “In fact, he’s making some poor passing choices and delaying plays a bit.” That insight reframes everything. The dip is not tactical, psychological, or form-related—it is physical.

Advertisement
AC Milan star Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

Rare window for recovery

There is optimism that the situation can improve quickly, the report adds. The club’s upcoming schedule offers breathing room, with only two matches before mid-February. That lighter calendar allows extended recovery sessions at Milanello, not just for Pulisic, but for other key attackers who have been dealing with minor issues.

Internally, this period is viewed as crucial. The goal is simple: restore Pulisic’s fitness without rushing him, ensuring that when he returns to full speed, he stays there. The club’s reliance on him is undeniable. Alongside Rafael Leao, Pulisic forms the attacking core that defines Milan’s ceiling. When both are available and sharp, the difference is immediate.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Santiago Gimenez delivers crucial update on his ankle injury: ‘I am recovering well’

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Santiago Gimenez delivers crucial update on his ankle injury: ‘I am recovering well’

Despite joining AC Milan with the promise of being the ideal partner for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez faced a setback when he had to undergo surgery for ankle issues. Now, after several months, the Mexican striker has provided a hopeful update on his recovery.

Christian Pulisic faces unexpected threat as Milan teammate issues brutal 2026 FIFA World Cup warning to the USMNT star

Christian Pulisic faces unexpected threat as Milan teammate issues brutal 2026 FIFA World Cup warning to the USMNT star

Christian Pulisic has long been used to carrying expectations, both for club and for country. But as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup accelerates, the USMNT captain has received an unexpected warning from much closer to home.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye two elite Premier League defenders in the January 2026 transfer window

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye two elite Premier League defenders in the January 2026 transfer window

Although AC Milan have been among the most competitive teams in Serie A, they continue to have serious problems in defense due to limited rotation. Given this situation, Christian Pulisic could get a new teammate, as the Rossoneri are reportedly eyeing two defenders from the Premier League.

Lewandowski equals Messi’s impressive all-time Champions League scoring record with goal vs. Copenhagen

Lewandowski equals Messi’s impressive all-time Champions League scoring record with goal vs. Copenhagen

One of Lionel Messi’s records in the UEFA Champions League was matched by Robert Lewandowski after his goal on Wednesday against Copenhagen.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo