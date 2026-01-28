Christian Pulisic’s dip in form explained as Milan expects his true return ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The first weeks of the new year have felt strangely quiet around Christian Pulisic. For a player who carried the club’s attack through the opening months of the season, the sudden drop in end product has been impossible to ignore. Inside the club, however, there is calm rather than panic. The feeling is that this is a temporary pause, not a permanent decline—and that the version of Pulisic everyone recognizes and wants to see at the 2026 World Cup is still waiting to be fully unleashed. For now, Milan continues to wait, convinced that patience will be rewarded.

Not long ago, Pulisic was the undisputed focal point of the club’s attack. Goals, assists, decisive runs—everything flowed through him. Yet as 2026 began, the rhythm changed. Across six matches in the new year, the American has yet to register a goal or an assist, an unusual dry spell for a player who remains the team’s leading scorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

The most telling moment came in the 1-1 draw away to Roma, when the American entered in the 69th minute and struggled to influence the game. The club appeared content to protect a point, and his attacking freedom was limited. It was another night where the numbers didn’t reflect his true value—but also one where his sharpness seemed just slightly off.

Despite the noise, this is not being framed internally as a crisis. Pulisic still ranks among the top five players for goal contributions in Serie A, and only Lautaro Martinez boasts a better goals-per-90 ratio in the league. The foundations of his season remain strong.

Pulisic’s early-season numbers were exceptional even while he missed time through injury. He produced eight league goals and two assists before the winter break, despite being sidelined for five matches. Few players in the league were as consistently decisive. That consistency has earned him credit. The coaching staff continues to trust him, even when he starts from the bench. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has repeatedly stressed that the American’s overall influence goes beyond raw statistics.

The real explanation emerges

Midway through the discussion, the mystery surrounding Pulisic’s form finally becomes clearer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the USMNT international is still dealing with ongoing physical discomfort, which has quietly limited his ability to train and perform at full intensity.

The report explains that the 27-year-old winger has been managing persistent issues that have flared up repeatedly, preventing him from reaching peak sharpness. This has affected not only his explosiveness, but also his decision-making in the final third—something uncharacteristic for a player normally praised for his composure.

Allegri himself confirmed this situation in late December. After a win over Hellas Verona, the coach admitted, “He’s still not 100 percent. He’s doing well, even if he’s still not physically fit with this minor flexor issue.” He added pointedly, “In fact, he’s making some poor passing choices and delaying plays a bit.” That insight reframes everything. The dip is not tactical, psychological, or form-related—it is physical.

Rare window for recovery

There is optimism that the situation can improve quickly, the report adds. The club’s upcoming schedule offers breathing room, with only two matches before mid-February. That lighter calendar allows extended recovery sessions at Milanello, not just for Pulisic, but for other key attackers who have been dealing with minor issues.

Internally, this period is viewed as crucial. The goal is simple: restore Pulisic’s fitness without rushing him, ensuring that when he returns to full speed, he stays there. The club’s reliance on him is undeniable. Alongside Rafael Leao, Pulisic forms the attacking core that defines Milan’s ceiling. When both are available and sharp, the difference is immediate.

