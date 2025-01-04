Barcelona‘s efforts to secure the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season have hit a major roadblock, with La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rejecting their latest appeal. The Catalan giants now find themselves in a precarious legal and financial limbo, risking the loss of two key players while grappling with the fallout of the decision.

Barcelona signed Olmo from Leipzig in August 2024 for approximately €55 million, tying him to a six-year deal, while Victor joined in July. Both players were initially registered for the first half of the season due to La Liga’s strict wage cap regulations. However, their licenses were revoked on January 1, 2025, after the club failed to meet financial compliance rules.

The joint committee overseeing the matter cited Articles 130.2 and 141.5 of the RFEF General Regulations, which prohibit a player from being re-registered by the same club within the same season after a license has been nullified. This decision followed the club’s failed attempts to secure extensions in two separate court cases.

The Catalans had previously argued “force majeure” to justify the new registrations, claiming they had sold VIP seats at the future Camp Nou to generate €100 million and boost their budget. However, both La Liga and the RFEF rejected the plea, emphasizing that no exceptions could be made under the current regulatory framework.

Potential fallout for Olmo and Victor

The inability to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor places Barcelona in a difficult position. Olmo, a crucial midfielder who played an integral role in Spain’s European Championship triumph, and Victor, a young forward making intermittent appearances, now face uncertain futures.

Spanish media reports indicate that Olmo’s contract includes a release clause that allows him to leave on a free transfer if he remains unregistered. Furthermore, Barcelona cannot loan him to another club without a valid license, adding to the urgency of resolving the issue.

Both players have reportedly expressed frustration with the situation. Speaking to the press, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admitted, “If I’m honest, I’m not happy with the situation. It’s not an easy situation, but they both want to play for Barca, and they are very important for us.”

What’s next for Barcelona?

Barcelona is determined to fight the ruling. The club plans to escalate the matter to Spain’s Higher Council for Sports (CSD), the government’s top sports authority, to seek a precautionary measure that could temporarily allow the players to rejoin the squad.

Due to the Feast of Kings holiday, the earliest the CSD could receive Barcelona’s legal draft is Tuesday, January 7, as per Spanish outlet Sport. Even if the CSD fast-tracks its decision, the players’ availability for crucial matches, such as the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Club, remains uncertain.

Barcelona remains optimistic about securing a favorable ruling from the CSD. Reports suggest that the club is confident of receiving a green light before the Super Cup clash against Athletic Club, potentially allowing Olmo and Victor to rejoin the squad.

However, if the appeal is unsuccessful, both players could explore opportunities with other clubs. Olmo, in particular, may invoke his contract clause to leave Barcelona as a free agent, a scenario that would represent a significant loss for the Catalan side. This has put Premier League teams on high alert since they were previously following the player. After being released by his current club, Olmo will be allowed to go on a free transfer. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all been highly connected to the midfielder.