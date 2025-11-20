Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami date for first official MLS game at new Miami Freedom Park revealed

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the Chase Stadium.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF arrives at the Chase Stadium.

With Lionel Messi leading Inter Miami into its strongest postseason run to date, 2026 is shaping up to be a milestone year for the club as it finally transitions from Chase Stadium to its new home. With three months remaining before the next MLS regular season kicks off, the date for the Herons’ first league match at Miami Freedom Park has now been officially revealed.

Inter Miami’s leadership had long aimed to secure Messi’s future at the club, as the Argentine star’s contract had been set to expire at the end of 2025. The major announcement arrived in late October, when the team released a video of Messi signing his new deal inside Miami Freedom Park, which remains under construction.

With the release of the 2026 MLS regular-season schedule, Inter Miami confirmed that the first match at Miami Freedom Park will take place on April 4 for Matchday 5. The home opener will see Messi and the Herons hosting Austin FC in what is expected to be a landmark celebration for the fanbase.

It remains uncertain whether the game against Austin will be the first time Inter Miami steps onto the pitch at Miami Freedom Park, as the club is also participating in the upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup. Last season, Inter Miami played its first match of the tournament, against Sporting Kansas City, before the start of the MLS campaign, meaning a Champions Cup fixture could precede the April 4 home opener.

Inter Miami announcement of Lionel Messi’s contract extension.

Another key detail from the schedule is that Decision Day 2026 will be held on Saturday, November 7. On that date, Inter Miami will close out the regular season at Miami Freedom Park at 4 p.m. ET against Charlotte FC, marking Messi’s fourth season with the club.

Inter Miami and final matches at Chase Stadium

Currently in the midst of the MLS playoffs and preparing to face FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Messi may have already played his final match at Chase Stadium. Inter Miami advanced after a commanding 4-0 win over Nashville SC at home and will now travel to TQL Stadium for the conference semifinal.

If Inter Miami falls to Cincinnati on Sunday, the club will not play another competitive match at Chase Stadium. A home conference final would only occur if the Herons face New York City FC; if Philadelphia Union advances, the Union would host the match after clinching the Supporters’ Shield.

