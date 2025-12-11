Christian Pulisic reportedly holds the cards on his future: The one key contract extension request Milan must satisfy

Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise at Milan has become one of Serie A’s defining storylines, and his performances have placed contract negotiations front and center at Milanello. As reports in Italy suggest, the Rossoneri are deep into talks with the American star over a long-term extension—yet one unresolved point continues to shape discussions behind closed doors.

Pulisic’s transformation into Milan’s most decisive forward has elevated him into rare territory, outshining expectations set during his spells at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. His blend of explosiveness, efficiency, and maturity has turned him into the face of the team’s new attacking era, and the club—revitalized under Massimiliano Allegri—recognizes the urgency of securing his future.

The past week showcased precisely why Christian Pulisic has become indispensable. Despite battling a severe fever that left him “dead in bed,” he traveled to Turin and came off the bench to produce a breathtaking, match-defining brace in Milan’s 3-2 comeback victory over Torino.

Those goals brought him to 13 league strikes in the 2025 calendar year, the highest total of his club career. He now leads the Rossoneri in goals for the season and sits atop the Serie A scoring charts alongside Lautaro Martinez—yet what makes his output exceptional is the rate at which he finds the net.

The American is averaging a goal every 64 minutes in the Italian top-flight and one every 61 minutes in all competitions, numbers unmatched in Italy and bettered only by Harry Kane across Europe’s top five leagues. His double against Torino also made him just the third Milan player in a decade to score two goals in one league match as a substitute.

Pulisic’s key contract demand emerges

Midway through negotiations, the central issue has finally surfaced. While Milan can automatically extend Pulisic’s current deal—set to expire in June 2027—to 2028, the club’s real intention is to secure him until 2030. Talks have been ongoing for months, but progress has stalled over a single, crucial request from the player.

The 27-year-old is said to be asking for a higher salary. The American currently earns roughly $4.3 million net per season, and his representatives are pushing for a raise to about $5.4 million, a figure the club is still weighing. Italian outlet Corriere della Sera reports that this difference is the primary obstacle preventing a breakthrough.

Given his impact, fan sentiment, and the trajectory of modern transfer markets, $5.4m is hardly excessive for a player performing at elite European levels. Milan, however, remains cautious after the failed renewal saga with Mike Maignan, whose uncertain future stands as a warning. They cannot afford another situation where a cornerstone player enters the final years of his contract with unresolved terms.

The Red and Blacks plan to finalize the extension soon, avoiding the mistakes of past negotiations and rewarding the player who has become their most reliable weapon. Wherever the final figure lands, Milan knows the truth: keeping Christian Pulisic is not just wise—it is essential to the next era of the Rossoneri.