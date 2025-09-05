Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic loses teammate as AC Milan send midfielder out on free loan

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic, forward of AC Milan.
© Simone ArvedaChristian Pulisic, forward of AC Milan.

While most players are currently away on international duty—Christian Pulisic included, with the United States men’s national teamAC Milan have finalized the departure of a midfielder for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

With great pleasure, we announce that the Algerian international and AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer will strengthen GNK Dinamo!” the Croatian club announced Friday in a statement published on its official social media channels. “Bennacer is arriving in Zagreb, where he will undergo medical examinations before officially signing the contract.”

The midfielder, born in France but representing the Algeria national team, joined Milan in 2019 from Empoli in a transfer valued at €16 million (approximately $18.7 million). He spent six seasons with the Rossoneri through 2025, registering a total of 178 appearances and 8 goals.

However, Bennacer had seen his role diminish at the Italian side in recent times. Earlier this year, he was loaned out to Olympique Marseille. Upon his return to Serie A, head coach Massimiliano Allegri did not give Ismael a spot in the squad and left him out of the first three matches of the season.

“Dinamo and AC Milan have reached an agreement on a one-year loan with an option to buy out the contract,” the Croatian club confirmed in the same statement. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, “Dinamo Zagreb covers 40% of the midfielder’s salary.”

Christopher Nkunku reveals Christian Pulisic and ex-Chelsea teammates’ role in Milan move with seven-word confession

Christopher Nkunku reveals Christian Pulisic and ex-Chelsea teammates’ role in Milan move with seven-word confession

AC Milan’s summer departures

AC Milan have been one of the most active clubs in Italy this summer when it comes to roster changes. Following the arrival of new head coach Allegri, the team underwent a significant transformation aimed at moving past last season’s disappointing campaign, which ended without European qualification.

Ismael Bennacer now joins a long list of players who have left Milan during this transfer window. Some, like Joao Felix and Kyle Walker, simply concluded their loan deals and moved on. Others—including Bennacer, Alvaro Morata, and Alex Jimenez—have been loaned out through the end of the season.

In terms of sales, Milan brought in over €157 million this summer, according to Transfermarkt. The most notable of those deals was the transfer of Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City for €55 million. Other outgoing players included Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernandez, Noah Okafor, Pierre Kalulu, and Emerson Royal.

What’s next for Milan?

Once the September international break wraps up, stars like Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric, and Santiago Gimenez will return to Italy to reunite with Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. AC Milan’s next match is set for Sunday, September 14, against Bologna. The following weekend, they’ll visit Udinese.

