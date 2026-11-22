Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for an important AFC Champions League Elite encounter against Al-Sadd, with the Saudi side looking to strengthen its position in the West Region standings. However, its opponents could arrive in Riyadh facing a significant setback that may give Ange Postecoglou’s team an important advantage.

Al-Nassr will host the Qatari side at Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday, November 24, with both teams having plenty to play for. The visitors are under pressure to improve their continental results, while the hosts will be eager to respond after a disappointing domestic defeat.

Ange Postecoglou and his players head into the fixture following a 3-1 loss against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, a result that ended an impressive run of victories across competitions. Ronaldo opened the scoring but also missed a penalty, leaving Postecoglou’s side with work to do ahead of its return to continental action.

Despite that setback, Al-Nassr has made a promising start to its AFC Champions League Elite campaign after recovering from an opening 4-0 defeat against Al-Ain. The team subsequently recorded victories over Neftchi Fergana and Pakhtakor, scoring nine goals across those two matches.

Date Matchday Venue Opponent Score Result September 15 Matchday 1 Away Al-Ain 0–4 Loss October 12 Matchday 2 Home Neftchi Fergana 3–1 Win November 2 Matchday 4 Away Pakhtakor 6–2 Win Al-Nassr’s 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite Results

The Saudi side currently has six points from three matches and sits seventh in the West Region standings, with a postponed fixture still to play. It is also competing near the top of the Saudi Pro League, having collected 28 points from 12 games and sitting two points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

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Al-Sadd struggling to find consistency in Asia

Al-Sadd has experienced a much more difficult continental campaign, remaining without a victory after its opening four matches. Razvan Lucescu’s team suffered defeats against Esteghlal and Al-Hilal before drawing with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli.

Those results have left the Qatari club with just two points, placing it 15th in the West Region standings despite having played one more match than Al-Nassr. Its domestic performances have been considerably better, with Al-Sadd sitting second in the Qatar League on 21 points from 10 games.

Date Matchday Venue Opponent Score Result September 14 Matchday 1 Away Esteghlal 0–3 Loss October 13 Matchday 2 Home Al-Hilal 0–2 Loss October 26 Matchday 3 Away Al-Qadsiah 1–1 Draw November 2 Matchday 4 Home Al-Ahli 0–0 Draw Al-Sadd’s 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite Results

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The visitor will also have to overcome an unfavorable recent record against its upcoming opponents. Al-Sadd has won only once in its last five meetings with Al-Nassr, although that victory came in its most recent encounter in the competition, a 2-1 success in December 2024.

Six Al-Sadd players affected by growing fitness concerns

Al-Sadd’s preparations have now been complicated by a growing list of injury problems, with at least five players either unavailable or doubtful for the trip to Riyadh. Reports highlighted by Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah identify Roberto Firmino, Marcelo Brozovic, Claudinho, Younes El Hannach and Pedro Miguel among the key players expected to miss the encounter.

The former Premier League star is reportedly struggling with a hamstring problem, while Claudinho has been receiving treatment in Germany for knee pain. The Brazilian midfielder’s availability remains uncertain, with his return to first-team training dependent on his recovery and a final assessment from the medical staff.

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Roberto Firmino of Al Sadd SC celebrates scoring

Ronaldo’s ex-teammate Brozovic is also listed among the expected absentees, although the available reports do not provide further details about his condition. Meanwhile, El Hannach faces four to five weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Pedro Miguel is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury.

Mohammed Muntari is another doubt after picking up a hamstring problem, with his recovery reportedly expected to take around a week. There is some positive news for Lucescu, however, as Mohamed Camara has recovered from his own hamstring issue and featured as a substitute against Lusail.

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How Ronaldo and Postecoglou could benefit from weakened opposition

The potential absence of several experienced players could leave Al-Sadd with fewer options across midfield, defence and attack. Firmino and Claudinho would ordinarily offer creativity and attacking quality, while Brozovic’s absence would represent another possible setback in the battle for control of the midfield.

Marcelo Brozovic (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr greet each other

The defensive situation is equally concerning, with El Hannach and Pedro Miguel facing extended spells on the sidelines. Al-Nassr could look to exploit those weaknesses, particularly through Ronaldo’s movement in the penalty area and the attacking quality available around him.

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Postecoglou is also expected to have Sadio Mane available again after the forward missed the Al-Ahli match for family reasons. Kingsley Coman and Abdulelah Al Amri are also in contention to return to the starting lineup, giving the manager additional options as he looks to secure a response.