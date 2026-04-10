Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reportedly prepares bold countermove after Al-Ahli duo Ivan Toney and Galeno’s referee bias claims

The Saudi Pro League finds itself at the center of growing tension, with Cristiano Ronaldo indirectly tied to a controversy that is rapidly escalating. While Al-Nassr continues its push at the top, voices from within the rival dressing room, particularly Ivan Toney and his Al-Ahli teammate Galeno, have raised serious questions that now threaten to overshadow the title race.

What should have been another competitive chapter in the season instead opened a door to deeper suspicion, with Ronaldo’s club quietly preparing a response while the debate around refereeing bias exploded across the country. With Toney and Galeno accusing the league of leaning toward the Portuguese superstar, Al-Nassr’s next move looms large over an already volatile situation.

The spark came after Al-Ahli’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, a result that kept the club four points behind the leaders. Toney, who scored his 27th league goal, walked off the pitch furious, venting first in interviews and later online. What followed was a cascade of statements that thrust the entire competition into an uncomfortable spotlight.

“The big talking point was the two penalties. It’s clear as day,” he told Thmanyah, frustration still tightening his voice. Toney described two separate handball incidents that, in his view, should have changed the match. He added that during one exchange, “the referee tries to tell us to focus on the AFC Champions League.”

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Galeno echoed the sentiment even more bluntly. In an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “They might as well just hand over the trophy… They want to give the trophy to one specific person.” The implication was unmistakable. Both statements lit a firestorm that the league could not ignore.

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VAR decisions under the spotlight with Ronaldo likely at the center of the storm

The argument from Al-Ahli is simple: there was a pattern. Two potential penalties escaped intervention. VAR, meant to bring clarity, instead deepened the confusion. To many inside the club, this was more than human error.

The Royals later released a formal statement deepening its stance. “The referee’s decisions had a direct impact on the flow of the game and its final outcome,” the club noted, demanding access to recording and communication between the match officials and the VAR booth. The message continued, “Such errors raise legitimate concerns regarding the referee selection process and the criteria applied.”

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These remarks, paired with Toney’s interview and Galeno’s online posts, formed the most direct accusations of favoritism the Saudi Pro League has confronted this season. They also touched an uncomfortable nerve about Ronaldo’s role in the league’s broader commercial strategy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior a Saudi Pro League match

Every word from Al-Ahli’s camp was interpreted through the lens of Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence. Toney didn’t say his name outright, but he didn’t need to. “We know who [the decisions] benefit. Who are we chasing?” he asked in the post-match interview. Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia was a landmark moment. For many, a title for Al-Nassr would symbolize the success of the league’s investment strategy.

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Al-Nassr to reportedly reveal its hand

Behind the scenes, Al-Nassr will not choose to remain silent. After days of speculation, sources reported that the club has a concrete response ready.

According to Nawaf Al-Tamimi, “Al-Nassr will file an official complaint against Ivan Toney and Galeno with the Disciplinary Committee on Sunday.” This move, once officially submitted, will set a new precedent for how public criticism of referees is handled.

Legal advisor Salman Al Ramali explained the consequences in stark terms. In comments to Okaz, he stated: “The comments made… amount to a direct accusation affecting the integrity of the competition… Article 50 provides for a suspension of up to one year and a fine reaching 300,000 riyals.” His closing warning was even more cutting. “Any lack of action would damage the competition’s image and fan trust.”

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