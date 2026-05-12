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Video: Bento’s bizarre mistake prevents Cristiano Ronaldo from celebrating his first title with Al Nassr

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi Pro League delivered its biggest match of the season on Tuesday. With Al Nassr on the brink of the title, a late mistake by Bento kept Al Hilal alive and prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from celebrating his first trophy in Saudi Arabia.

With two matches remaining in the 2025-26 season, Al Nassr entered the game knowing that a victory would secure the title, as it would eliminate their rivals’ chances of catching them in the standings.

And Jorge Jesus’ team appeared to be taking care of business. In the 37th minute of the first half, Mohamed Simakan gave Al Nassr the lead after scoring from a scramble inside the box. Aware of how valuable that advantage was, they defended well for the remainder of the match, giving their opponents very few dangerous opportunities.

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However, that resistance collapsed on the final play of the game. With Cristiano Ronaldo already on the bench after being substituted by Abdullah Al-Hamdan, goalkeeper Bento failed while attempting to clear a throw-in and scored a bizarre own goal that allowed Al Hilal to equalize, keeping the Saudi Pro League title race alive.

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Perhaps the strangest part of Bento’s mistake is that the goal was only possible — and ultimately counted — because of the goalkeeper’s touch. FIFA rules prohibit teams from scoring directly from a throw-in, meaning the ball must touch another player, either teammate or opponent, before entering the net. That means if Bento had simply allowed the ball to go into the goal untouched, the score would have been disallowed and Al Nassr would have secured both the victory and the title.

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When will Cristiano Ronaldo have his next chance to win first title with Al Nassr after draw vs Al Hilal?

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When will Cristiano Ronaldo have his next chance to win first title with Al Nassr after draw vs Al Hilal?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for a title with Al Nassr continues

Cristiano Ronaldo came within seconds of ending the title drought that has followed him since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January 2023. Since then, Al Nassr have failed to win any of the three Saudi Pro League seasons they have played, while also falling short in the King’s Cup, the Saudi Super Cup, and the AFC Champions League Elite.

That context helps explain Ronaldo’s reaction after Bento’s own goal. Once the match ended, TV cameras captured the Portuguese forward on the bench, visibly devastated and still lamenting the missed opportunity.

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What does the Saudi Pro League race look like now?

Al Hilal’s late equalizer leaves the Saudi Pro League title race wide open. Al Nassr still lead the standings by five points, but there is one important detail working against them: Al Hilal have played one fewer match, meaning they control their own destiny to close the gap.

On Saturday, May 16, Al Hilal will face Neom. If they fail to win, Al Nassr will officially be crowned Saudi Pro League champions. But if they earn the victory, they will move within just two points of first place with one match remaining. That final round will take place only three days later: on May 21, Al Hilal will take on Al Fayha, while Al Nassr will face Damac.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draw to Al Hilal: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draw to Al Hilal: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unable to claim the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr after the 1-1 draw against Al Hilal.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo have his next chance to win first title with Al Nassr after draw vs Al Hilal?

When will Cristiano Ronaldo have his next chance to win first title with Al Nassr after draw vs Al Hilal?

Cristiano Ronaldo must wait to win his first title with Al Nassr after the draw against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie to Al Hilal, missing huge chance in Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr tie to Al Hilal, missing huge chance in Saudi Pro League title race

Al Nassr and Al Hilal face each other in a title-defining clash in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, giving Cristiano Ronaldo the opportunity to win his first title with the club. With both teams fighting for the league title, the match is expected to be highly competitive.

Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Al Nassr have established as the clear favorites to become champions of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, needing a victory over Al Hilal. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus will be without Ângelo, dealing a significant blow to the team’s consistency.

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