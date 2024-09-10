The Chinese Football Association has handed out bans to nearly 40 soccer players due to match-fixing and gambling. The organization recently completed a two-year investigation regarding the matter after wanting to eradicate the problem. In total, 38 professional players and five team executives were given lifetime bans in the sting.

Authorities found that 120 total games were fixed by these participants. Along with the players and officials, 128 other suspects not associated with teams were also involved. The Chinese FA did not say if all of these matches took place in China. Nevertheless, 41 clubs were included in the report.

Two of the players to be banned by the organization include former China internationals Jin Jingdao and Chao Gu. Jingdao, 31, has not played since retiring from SD Taishan in 2023. The midfielder scored 20 goals and added 31 assists during his career. He also collected 37 yellow cards and two red cards in 222 total matches as well. Both of these sending-offs occurred in the AFC Champions League during the 2015/16 season.

Gu, 35, also recently retired from the pitch as well. The former goalkeeper previously collected two caps for China back in 2016. He managed to keep a clean sheet against Iran in his first match after entering the fray as a first-half substitute. The shot-stopper last played at the club level with Zhejiang FC.

South Korean international midfielder also charged in Chinese match-fixing

Along with the two former China internationals, South Korean star Jun-ho Son was also in the report. Unlike the other two players, the midfielder is still active. The 32-year-old player recently joined Suwon earlier this summer as a free agent. Before joining the South Korean club, Son previously spent 18 months with Chinese side Shandong Taishan from 2021 to 2023.

Shandong Taishan released the star after Chinese authorities detained him for 10 months. While with his former club, the defensive midfielder scored four goals and added nine assists in 46 Chinese Super League matches. Son picked up a red card late in a Super Cup loss to Wuhan Three Towns in April of 2023.

The star has also earned 20 caps with the South Korea national team. His most recent appearance with the team came in 2023 during an international friendly with Uruguay.

Korean club to allow Son to keep playing despite ban

None of the players involved in the case have yet to publicly speak on the matter. However, Son’s agent, Park Dae-yeon, labeled the accusations as “ridiculous.” The agent also claims that there will be an official press conference. Son will explain his side of the story at the gathering.

Suwon officials have asserted that Son will keep playing for the club. Choi Soon-ho, the club’s sporting director, says that the ban in China “doesn’t apply to us.” The executive went on to claim that Son completely denies the charges. It remains unclear if South Korea’s FA or FIFA will step in to block Son from playing in the league. The club’s next match is Saturday, Sep. 14.

