Iran are three-time AFC Asian Cup champions (1968, 1972, and 1976), but the sport in the country languished in part due to political conflicts from the late 70s on. In more recent times, Iran was the highest-ranked international team in Asia for nearly 4 consecutive years from 2014-2018, the longest any team from Asia has held that honor.

Iran has qualified for the World Cup on six occasions, but have never advanced past the group stages and have only won two matches. One of those two wins, notably, was against the United States in 1998. They would fall to the US 1-0 in the group stage in 2022 – though they did register one of the surprising results of the tournament by defeating Wales 2-0.

First game: August 25, 1941 (Draw vs. Afghanistan in Kabul)

Manager: Carlos Queiroz

Best World Cup finish: Group Stage (Five times)

Best AFC Asian Cup Finish: Winners (1968, 1972, 1976)

Paramount+ can be considered something of a home for Iran’s matches. This is CBS’s paid-streaming service. It carries the AFC Asian Cup as well as Asian World Cup qualifying. In both, Iran is a constant threat to succeed.

However, the biggest tournament Iran competes in, and has for four of the last five editions, is the World Cup. In the United State’s FOX and FS1 carry all 64 games of the world’s greatest sporting event. There is also Spanish-language coverage provided by Telemundo and Universo. Or, check out Peacock Premium for streaming in Spanish.

In terms of streaming, fuboTV is an option that carries all four of the channels to watch the World Cup. Plus, it has other channels, including ESPN or beIN SPORTS, for example, that can carry international friendlies.

Lineup

Iran differs from other Middle East nations in terms of where its key players play club soccer. Whereas most other countries in the area have players from that domestic league, Iran’s best players are dotted throughout the world.

For example, Sardar Azmoun, a clinical forward with 41 goals in 65 international appearances, plays for Bayer Leverkusen. Karim Ansarifard featured for Cyprian club Omonia in its games against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Iran’s captain is Ehsan Hajsafi, who has an impressive 121 caps for Iran over his tenure. He leads a side in turmoil, with questions raised over the availability of players given their voices against the Iranian government’s treatment of women. However, if Iran is at full strength, this is a side that can force the best out of any opposition.

