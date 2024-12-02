Arne Slot has quickly turned Liverpool into one of Europe’s strongest sides in his first season as manager. However, recent weeks have seen several contract-related issues arise. One of the most uncertain situations surrounds Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires in June 2025. Amid ongoing rumors about the future of the English right-back, Liverpool is reportedly targeting Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players whose contracts run out at the end of the 2024-25 season, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Recently, the English defender has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, prompting the Reds to begin exploring potential replacements in the transfer market.

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Frimpong has emerged as Liverpool’s top target to fill the right-back role. Discussions between Liverpool’s representatives and Frimpong’s camp have reportedly been ongoing for several weeks. With a contract at Bayer Leverkusen running until 2028, the German club is expected to demand a fee of around €60 million for the 23-year-old.

Frimpong would be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s new tactical system under Slot. His pace, technical ability, and strong ball control make him well-suited to a team that often looks to exploit the flanks. At just 23 years old, he offers long-term potential and could provide a significant upgrade for the Reds’ defense for years to come.

As June 2025 approaches, Liverpool executives have yet to make decisions on the futures of key players whose contracts are set to expire. Salah has publicly addressed his contract situation, but a resolution seems far off. If the club is unable to agree on a new deal with Alexander-Arnold, the strong relationship between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen could play a role in facilitating the signing of Frimpong as a potential replacement.

Real Madrid heavily interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid is known for targeting players whose contracts are nearing expiration, with the club previously securing deals for David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Kylian Mbappe. Now, they have set their sights on Trent Alexander-Arnold as a potential solution for their right-back position.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid had already begun exploring options in the right-back market before Dani Carvajal’s knee injury in October. With Carvajal sidelined, Alexander-Arnold has become the club’s top priority, and Los Blancos are preparing to make a move in January, when the 26-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement.

Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has yet to take action on the expiring contracts, but if the club manages to retain the academy graduate, Real Madrid could shift their focus to alternative options, including Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, Sevilla’s Juanlu, or even Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.