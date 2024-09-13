Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Finalissima, a clash between the champions of Europe and South America. Set to feature Spain, the winners of Euro 2024, and Argentina, the victors of Copa America 2024, this highly anticipated fixture brings together two giants in a battle for global supremacy. However, due to scheduling conflicts and fixture congestion, the match is now likely to take place in March 2026; rather than 2025, as initially speculated.

Amid ongoing speculation about the date and venue for this iconic showdown, recent reports from Argentine journalist German Carrara of Bolavip have shed light on a potential host for the match: Barcelona. The Catalan club has expressed interest in hosting the event at the newly renovated Camp Nou; a stadium that has been undergoing significant upgrades since 2022. The idea of hosting the Finalissima at Camp Nou has ignited excitement; particularly among Barcelona fans, as it could bring Lionel Messi back to his old stomping ground for a fitting farewell.

If FIFA greenlights the match, it would be a highly anticipated clash between the South American and European champions. More importantly, fans would have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see Messi take against Barcelona’s developing talent, Lamine Yamal. The possibility of seeing these two players compete against each other at Camp Nou would undoubtedly attract immense global attention.

Messi’s homecoming: Farewell fit for legend?

Currently under renovation, Camp Nou will be partially ready by December, with an initial seating capacity of 64,000. Once fully completed, the stadium will be able to hold 105,000 spectators; making it one of the largest soccer venues in Europe. This increased capacity, combined with the club’s rich history, makes Camp Nou an ideal venue for an event of such magnitude as the Finalissima.

The emotional importance of Messi’s possible comeback and the ambition to organize a renowned international event are the reported driving forces behind the bid for the match. The Argentine superstar left Barcelona in 2021 under heartbreaking circumstances, forced out due to the club’s financial difficulties. Joan Laporta, the club’s president, has been vocal about wanting to give Messi a proper farewell at the iconic stadium. In fact, there have been rumors of a friendly match between Barcelona and Inter Miami as part of this tribute. However, the Finalissima could serve as an even grander stage for such an occasion.

The Argentine’s potential involvement in the Finalissima at Camp Nou adds an extra layer of excitement to the event. As Argentina’s talisman and an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi’s return would be a momentous occasion for fans. In the three years after his heartbreaking departure from the club, many Barcelona fans have longed for another opportunity to see him again; especially in action in the stadium where it all began.

Hosting the Finalissima would allow the Catalans to reunite with their beloved former star; while simultaneously showcasing their modernized stadium to the world. The match could provide Messi with the perfect stage to bid farewell to the club and their fans; allowing for a more fitting end to his time there than the abrupt exit that occurred in 2021.

Financial and logistical considerations

Of course, FIFA must still weigh the financial and logistical aspects of the proposal before making any final decisions. One key factor is the revenue potential that Camp Nou could generate as the match venue. With its increased capacity and global interest in both teams, the stadium would likely draw massive crowds and significant media coverage.

However, FIFA would also need the agreement of Argentina to play the match on Spanish soil. Despite having hosted the previous Finalissima at Wembley Stadium in England, South America has yet to play host to this event under its current format. Argentina, as reigning champions of the Finalissima (after beating Italy 3-0 in 2022), may be more inclined to seek a venue closer to home. Still, the allure of a Messi homecoming at Camp Nou might prove too tempting for both FIFA and Argentina to pass up.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire