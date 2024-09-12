Barcelona have addressed the press with a confident assertion that the Blaugrana are on track to return to their iconic Camp Nou stadium by the end of 2024. This announcement comes amidst ongoing concerns and challenges related to the stadium’s renovation. Despite some setbacks, recent developments have provided a glimmer of hope for the club.

A recent agreement with the Barcelona Council bolsters Laporta’s optimism about the timeline for Camp Nou’s reopening. The club has faced several noise complaints from residents regarding the ongoing construction work. In response, the council has permitted Barcelona to work on the stadium 24 hours a day; from Monday through Friday, Mundo Deportivo says. However, during the weekends, work can only happen between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 in the evening. Outside these hours, construction activities will be restricted to the stadium’s interior and the North Stand. It is adjacent to a cemetery and not residential areas.

This permit requires review after a month to assess the progress of the renovation work. This development is a significant boost for the club, which is eager to complete the renovations and return to their historic home.

Financial and logistical impact

The Blaugrana’s eagerness to return to their iconic home has major financial considerations. The move will allow the club to increase its capacity by an additional 14,000 seats, bringing the total to 64,000. This increase is crucial as the current venue, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, has significantly impacted the club’s revenue. The loss of potential ticket sales and the expenses associated with renting Montjuic have cost the club millions. Furthermore, only 22,500 members have signed up for season tickets at the temporary venue; a stark contrast to the usual numbers at Camp Nou, as per Sport.

Their struggles with fan attendance at Montjuic have been notable. Despite a 23% increase in season-ticket holder numbers compared to the previous season, the club has only managed to secure 22,600 season-ticket holders out of the 27,500 available seats. This places Barcelona 15th in Spain for season-ticket holder numbers, behind several Segunda División teams such as Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga, Real Zaragoza, and Real Oviedo.

Potential return date and adjustments

Laporta has expressed confidence that the work is progressing on schedule, but there are conflicting reports regarding the stadium’s readiness by the end of the year. Originally, Barcelona had planned to return to Camp Nou around November 29 to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary. However, these plans have been scrapped due to delays in the renovation work.

To address the delays, there is speculation that the club might consider returning to Camp Nou in February 2025, albeit with only the first and second tiers completed. This plan would involve postponing the construction of the third tier and managing the stadium’s functionality with temporary facilities. For instance, no permanent toilets would be installed initially, and giant screens would be used to cover up ongoing construction. This approach would save the club millions in rent costs at Montjuic and expedite their return to their home ground.

