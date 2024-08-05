Norwich City begin their third consecutive season in the EFL Championship at Oxford United this weekend.

After a sixth-placed finish and elimination in the playoff semi-finals last campaign, they begin the season with a new manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, and fresh hopes of returning to the Premier League after facing relegation in 2022.

Josh Sargent is one player who will play a central role in that possible promotion push. The USMNT forward scored 16 Championship goals last season in just 26 appearances, the most of anyone in Canary yellow.

But with title hopefuls Leeds United reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, he must consider whether Norwich are the club to enable his return to the Premier League. World Soccer Talk spoke to former Norwich defender Felix Passlack to find out.

Norwich promoted? “They can do it”

In July 2018, Passlack joined The Canaries on a loan move from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Though he only stayed in Norfolk for one year, playing a minor role in Daniel Farke’s squad as they roared to a Championship title and promotion to the Premier League, Passlack fondly remembers his time at the club.

“Although the season did not go so well for me and I only made few appearances, I got to know very nice people in Norwich, they are very friendly but also respectful.

“I would say what I enjoyed was being part of a great team, Daniel Farke put together a great team and we played well together, I especially valued friends at the club like Grant Hanley.”

Now of Leeds United, Farke returned to haunt Norwich in last season’s playoff semi-finals, presiding over a 4-0 aggregate rout of his former side.

Canaries manager David Wagner was dismissed after the disappointing defeat, paving the way for Thorup to take charge.

Changes at Norwich

It has been a tricky transfer window for the new manager, having to contend with the loss of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, who departs for Galatasaray.

There is also the ongoing saga around forward Adam Idah who is linked to Celtic and reported late ahead of a pre-season friendly against Hoffenheim.

Some much-needed positive news comes with the arrival of England Under-21 international Callum Doyle on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City, and Passlack is backing his former club to enjoy a successful season.

“I would like to see Norwich promoted, they can do it,” he said.

Premier League Past

Norwich last competed in the Premier League during the 2021-2022 season, Sargent’s first at the club after signing from Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Though the club finished bottom of the Premier League, the young forward gained valuable experience and showed flashes of his promise, earning 26 appearances and scoring two league goals.

Sargent may seek new pastures as he eyes a return to that level, but Passlack assures that the bond with Norwich teammates and fans will not fade.

Now with VfL Bochum, Passlack has enjoyed reuniting with former Norwich teammates on Bundesliga pitches.

Christoph Zimmerman left Norwich in 2022, joining Darmstadt 98 and helping them secure promotion to the Bundesliga for the 2023/24 season.

They met Passlack’s Bochum twice in last year’s Bundesliga before falling to relegation.

“I keep in touch and it’s always good to see ‘Zimbo’ (Christoph Zimmermann) when we play against Darmstadt 98,” said Passlack, who started in the 2-2 draw at the Ruhrstadion.

Additional reporting by Jonny Coffey

Photo: IMAGO / Focus Images.