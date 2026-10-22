How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr WHAT Saudi Pro League WHEN 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT • Friday, October 23, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al-Faisaly host Al Nassr on Friday, October 23 in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts enter on the back of a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab last Sunday, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Al Kholood on October 15. Before that stretch, Al-Faisaly lost 1-3 to Al Ittihad back in September, so their recent form has been mixed. A positive result here would give Al-Faisaly a second straight unbeaten outing and some momentum heading into the next round.

Al Nassr arrive in good shape after beating Neom SC 1-0 on October 20, a narrow win that came on the heels of a 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah on October 9. Those two wins have followed a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej back in September, meaning Al Nassr have won their last two matches after that early stalemate. With back to back clean sheets and three points in the bank, Al Nassr will look to keep that run going on the road against Al-Faisaly.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr record

Al Nassr hold a clear edge in this fixture, winning 5 of the 10 meetings between the two sides compared to 3 wins for Al-Faisaly, with 2 draws. The most recent meeting came on January 15, 2022, when Al Nassr won 4-0. Al-Faisaly have had some success in this matchup too, including a 2-1 win in August 2021 and a 1-0 win in April of that year, but Al Nassr’s overall record gives them the historical advantage heading into Friday’s game.

Match Score Date Competition Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 4-0 January 15, 2022 Saudi League Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 2-1 August 19, 2021 Saudi League Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 4-3 May 5, 2021 Saudi League Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 0-1 April 4, 2021 King’s Cup Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 2-3 December 31, 2020 Saudi League Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 3-2 March 7, 2020 Saudi League Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 2-0 November 6, 2019 Saudi League Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 2-2 January 10, 2019 Saudi League Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 2-1 September 14, 2018 Saudi League Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 1-1 December 14, 2017 Saudi League

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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Al Qadsiah 10 +15 25 2 Al Hilal 9 +20 24 3 Al Nassr 9 +13 22 4 Al Ittihad 9 +8 20 5 Al Ahli 9 +11 18 6 Neom SC 10 +5 16 7 Diriyah 10 +0 15 8 Al-Ettifaq 10 -2 15 9 Al Kholood 9 -4 12 10 Al Khaleej 10 -4 12 11 Al Hazem 10 -4 9 12 Al Riyadh 9 -9 9 13 Al Shabab 9 -2 8 14 Al-Faisaly 9 -7 7 15 Al-Fayha 10 -7 7 16 Al Fateh FC 10 -11 6 17 Al-Taawoun 10 -13 4 18 Abha 8 -9 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games

Game Day Time (ET) Al Hazem vs. Al-Fayha Thursday, October 22, 2026 9:40 AM Al Fateh FC vs. Al Shabab Thursday, October 22, 2026 10:45 AM Al Ahli vs. Al Khaleej Thursday, October 22, 2026 2:00 PM Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr Friday, October 23, 2026 9:30 AM Al Ittihad vs. Diriyah Friday, October 23, 2026 11:30 AM Al Qadsiah vs. Al Hilal Friday, October 23, 2026 2:00 PM Neom SC vs. Abha Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Al Kholood vs. Al-Ettifaq Saturday, October 24, 2026 11:05 AM Al Riyadh vs. Al-Taawoun Saturday, October 24, 2026 2:00 PM

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Summary