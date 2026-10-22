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How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Joao Felix of Al Nassr
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT • Friday, October 23, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al-Faisaly host Al Nassr on Friday, October 23 in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts enter on the back of a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab last Sunday, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Al Kholood on October 15. Before that stretch, Al-Faisaly lost 1-3 to Al Ittihad back in September, so their recent form has been mixed. A positive result here would give Al-Faisaly a second straight unbeaten outing and some momentum heading into the next round.
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Al Nassr arrive in good shape after beating Neom SC 1-0 on October 20, a narrow win that came on the heels of a 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah on October 9. Those two wins have followed a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej back in September, meaning Al Nassr have won their last two matches after that early stalemate. With back to back clean sheets and three points in the bank, Al Nassr will look to keep that run going on the road against Al-Faisaly.

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr record

Al Nassr hold a clear edge in this fixture, winning 5 of the 10 meetings between the two sides compared to 3 wins for Al-Faisaly, with 2 draws. The most recent meeting came on January 15, 2022, when Al Nassr won 4-0. Al-Faisaly have had some success in this matchup too, including a 2-1 win in August 2021 and a 1-0 win in April of that year, but Al Nassr’s overall record gives them the historical advantage heading into Friday’s game.
Match Score Date Competition
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 4-0 January 15, 2022 Saudi League
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 2-1 August 19, 2021 Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 4-3 May 5, 2021 Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 0-1 April 4, 2021 King’s Cup
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 2-3 December 31, 2020 Saudi League
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 3-2 March 7, 2020 Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 2-0 November 6, 2019 Saudi League
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr 2-2 January 10, 2019 Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 2-1 September 14, 2018 Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly 1-1 December 14, 2017 Saudi League
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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Al Qadsiah 10 +15 25
2 Al Hilal 9 +20 24
3 Al Nassr 9 +13 22
4 Al Ittihad 9 +8 20
5 Al Ahli 9 +11 18
6 Neom SC 10 +5 16
7 Diriyah 10 +0 15
8 Al-Ettifaq 10 -2 15
9 Al Kholood 9 -4 12
10 Al Khaleej 10 -4 12
11 Al Hazem 10 -4 9
12 Al Riyadh 9 -9 9
13 Al Shabab 9 -2 8
14 Al-Faisaly 9 -7 7
15 Al-Fayha 10 -7 7
16 Al Fateh FC 10 -11 6
17 Al-Taawoun 10 -13 4
18 Abha 8 -9 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Al Hazem vs. Al-Fayha Thursday, October 22, 2026 9:40 AM
Al Fateh FC vs. Al Shabab Thursday, October 22, 2026 10:45 AM
Al Ahli vs. Al Khaleej Thursday, October 22, 2026 2:00 PM
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr Friday, October 23, 2026 9:30 AM
Al Ittihad vs. Diriyah Friday, October 23, 2026 11:30 AM
Al Qadsiah vs. Al Hilal Friday, October 23, 2026 2:00 PM
Neom SC vs. Abha Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Al Kholood vs. Al-Ettifaq Saturday, October 24, 2026 11:05 AM
Al Riyadh vs. Al-Taawoun Saturday, October 24, 2026 2:00 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Al-Faisaly will face Al Nassr on Friday, October 23, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
  • Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr game in the United States.
  • Al Nassr lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.
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