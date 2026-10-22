How to watch Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

Al-Faisaly host Al Nassr on Friday, October 23 in the Saudi Pro League. The hosts enter on the back of a 2-2 draw with Al Shabab last Sunday, a result that followed a 3-2 win over Al Kholood on October 15. Before that stretch, Al-Faisaly lost 1-3 to Al Ittihad back in September, so their recent form has been mixed. A positive result here would give Al-Faisaly a second straight unbeaten outing and some momentum heading into the next round.
Al Nassr arrive in good shape after beating Neom SC 1-0 on October 20, a narrow win that came on the heels of a 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah on October 9. Those two wins have followed a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej back in September, meaning Al Nassr have won their last two matches after that early stalemate. With back to back clean sheets and three points in the bank, Al Nassr will look to keep that run going on the road against Al-Faisaly.
Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr record
Al Nassr hold a clear edge in this fixture, winning 5 of the 10 meetings between the two sides compared to 3 wins for Al-Faisaly, with 2 draws. The most recent meeting came on January 15, 2022, when Al Nassr won 4-0. Al-Faisaly have had some success in this matchup too, including a 2-1 win in August 2021 and a 1-0 win in April of that year, but Al Nassr’s overall record gives them the historical advantage heading into Friday’s game.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly
4-0
January 15, 2022
Saudi League
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr
2-1
August 19, 2021
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly
4-3
May 5, 2021
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly
0-1
April 4, 2021
King’s Cup
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr
2-3
December 31, 2020
Saudi League
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr
3-2
March 7, 2020
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly
2-0
November 6, 2019
Saudi League
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr
2-2
January 10, 2019
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly
2-1
September 14, 2018
Saudi League
Al Nassr vs. Al-Faisaly
1-1
December 14, 2017
Saudi League
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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Al Qadsiah
10
+15
25
2
Al Hilal
9
+20
24
3
Al Nassr
9
+13
22
4
Al Ittihad
9
+8
20
5
Al Ahli
9
+11
18
6
Neom SC
10
+5
16
7
Diriyah
10
+0
15
8
Al-Ettifaq
10
-2
15
9
Al Kholood
9
-4
12
10
Al Khaleej
10
-4
12
11
Al Hazem
10
-4
9
12
Al Riyadh
9
-9
9
13
Al Shabab
9
-2
8
14
Al-Faisaly
9
-7
7
15
Al-Fayha
10
-7
7
16
Al Fateh FC
10
-11
6
17
Al-Taawoun
10
-13
4
18
Abha
8
-9
2
All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Al Hazem vs. Al-Fayha
Thursday, October 22, 2026
9:40 AM
Al Fateh FC vs. Al Shabab
Thursday, October 22, 2026
10:45 AM
Al Ahli vs. Al Khaleej
Thursday, October 22, 2026
2:00 PM
Al-Faisaly vs. Al Nassr
Friday, October 23, 2026
9:30 AM
Al Ittihad vs. Diriyah
Friday, October 23, 2026
11:30 AM
Al Qadsiah vs. Al Hilal
Friday, October 23, 2026
2:00 PM
Neom SC vs. Abha
Saturday, October 24, 2026
10:00 AM
Al Kholood vs. Al-Ettifaq
Saturday, October 24, 2026
11:05 AM
Al Riyadh vs. Al-Taawoun
Saturday, October 24, 2026
2:00 PM
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Summary
Al-Faisaly will face Al Nassr on Friday, October 23, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
Fubo, Fox Sports 2 will carry the Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr game in the United States.
Al Nassr lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.
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