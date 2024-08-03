Bolivia will host Venezuela at the Municipal Stadium of Villa Ingenio in El Alto for the 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers, with a new stadium selected instead of La Paz.

This pivotal match will take place on September 5. Fernando Costa, the president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), alongside El Alto’s mayor, Eva Copa confirmed the decision.

After receiving approval from FIFA and CONMEBOL, Costa officially announced the plan to relocate the venue. The decision to move the game to El Alto, situated at a staggering 4,090 meters above sea level, is a strategic move that leverages the city’s extreme altitude to Bolivia’s advantage.

El Alto’s altitude presents a formidable challenge for visiting teams. The lower oxygen levels can lead to quicker fatigue, breathing difficulties, and increased risk of hypoxia-related issues such as dizziness and reduced endurance. Local players, accustomed to these conditions, have a significant home advantage. The technical director of the national teams, Oscar Villegas, noted the psychological and physical edge provided by playing in such a high-altitude environment.

Why do Bolivia want to play at Estadio Municipal de El Alto?

The preparations for this significant fixture are already underway. Mayor Eva Copa announced a substantial investment of approximately $2.6 million to enhance the stadium’s infrastructure. This includes the installation of new lights, a giant screen, an upgraded sound system, and improved grass on the field. Additionally, they will allocate an extra $720,000 to complete the pending works to meet FIFA and CONMEBOL standards.

Fernando Costa emphasized the importance of this match for the city of El Alto. He stated, “The city of El Alto expected this; it is time to host the Verde, and we are going to work with the Mayor’s Office to make permanent improvements so that this is not just a match, but a venue that can be used when the National Team requires it.”

The FBF and coaching staff have devised a more comprehensive tactical approach, which includes the choice to play at El Alto. Costa highlighted that the federation and the technical bodies would define a strategy for each match; with the Villa Ingenio stadium being an integral part of this plan. He called on fans, particularly those from El Alto, to fill the stadium and support the national team; underscoring the importance of a packed venue to create an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

“We want a stadium packed with people to cheer on the Verde. I ask people to support us, to fill Villa Ingenio. Nothing is lost; there is a lot to add up as a home team. This year we can accumulate the nine points at home”, he stressed.

What did the Bolivia coach say?

Oscar Villegas, who recently took over as head coach following the dismissal of Antonio Carlos Zago, supports the move. He believes the unique conditions of the stadium, including the proximity of fans to the pitch due to the absence of an athletic track, can significantly influence the game in the Verde’s favor.

“It is a good option to play in El Alto, which is a venue that is undefeated in international competitions. Good football can be played; it has good grass, and one advantage is that it does not have an athletic track. It will keep fans close to the playing field, creating pressure that can favor the National Team,” Villegas said.

Historically, Bolivia has used the altitude of the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, located at 3,600 meters, to their advantage. However, the switch to the Municipal Stadium of Villa Ingenio in El Alto, which is even higher, adds another layer of difficulty for visiting teams.

Photo credits: IMAGO / TheNews2 : IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport