In a shocking disclosure, Neymar has lifted the lid on the intricate dynamics of his relationship with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking on Brazilian legend Romario’s podcast, the 32-year-old detailed how egos and personal rivalries marred what should have been a dream attacking trio.

When Neymar and Mbappe joined PSG in 2017, the soccer world marveled at the potential of this duo. The former arrived as the world’s most expensive player, while the latter, then a teenage sensation from Monaco, was tipped to become a global star.

Reflecting on their initial bond, Neymar shared: ‘I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him ‘golden boy’. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.”

Their partnership yielded impressive results on the pitch, propelling the Parisians to the 2020 Champions League final, a milestone for the club. Yet, behind the scenes, the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2021 would disrupt this seemingly harmonious relationship.

Messi effect: Catalyst for jealousy

When Messi joined PSG after his emotional departure from Barcelona, Neymar and his former Barcelona teammate were reunited. However, this reunion didn’t sit well with the Frenchman. Neymar described a shift in dynamics following the

Argentine’s arrival: “After Messi came, [Mbappe] was a little jealous. He didn’t want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior.”

This jealousy reportedly created tension within the team, undermining their cohesion during crucial moments. Neymar hinted that Mbappe’s struggles to share the spotlight with Messi and himself led to significant friction.

Egos and PSG’s shortcomings

The current Saudi Pro League star didn’t mince words when addressing the root cause of PSG’s underperformance in big matches. He candidly remarked: “It is good to have egos, but you have to know that you don’t play alone. There needs to be another guy by your side. [Big] egos were almost everywhere. It can’t work. If nobody runs and nobody helps, it is impossible to win anything.”

These comments point to a broader issue at PSG—an inability to manage superstar egos within the squad. Despite their staggering talent, the ‘MNM’ trio failed to win the Champions League, a glaring omission given the club’s heavy investment.

The tumultuous dynamics eventually led to the dismantling of the star-studded trio. The Brazilian moved to Al-Hilal in 2023, Messi joined Inter Miami, and Mbappe departed for Real Madrid in 2024 on a free transfer. The Ligue 1 giant has since shifted its strategy, focusing on homegrown talent and fewer superstar names.