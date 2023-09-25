This Bosnia and Herzegovina national team TV Schedule will have you watching the Dragons from anywhere in the US.

One of the newer national teams, Bosnia and Herzegovina got their start in 1995, after gaining independence from Yugoslavia.

The first time the new nation was able to attempt qualifying for the World Cup and Euros was 1998 and 2000, respectively. However on both occasions, and almost every time since, things have ended in disappointment.

The first, and to date only, time Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for a major tournament was Brazil 2014. They finished third in their group, behind eventual finalists Argentina, and Nigeria. As consolation they defeated Iran in their final group match of the tournament.

Former Man City and Roma man Edin Džeko is the all-time leader in both appearances and goals for the country.

Bosnia and Herzegovina TV schedule and streaming links

First game: November 30, 1995 (Loss vs Albania in Tirana)

Manager: Meho Kodro

Best World Cup finish: 20th (2014)

Best European Championship Finish: Never qualified

Where can I watch the Bosnia and Herzegovina match?

The European Championship and its qualifying games can be located on FOX, FS1 and FS2 through the 2028 edition for English coverage.

Be aware though, certain Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League games are only available through Fubo.

Univision, TUDN and ViX show UEFA international games in Spanish.

If Bosnia and Herzegovina make it back to the World Cup, FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will once again have games in 2026.

