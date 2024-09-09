Ronald Koeman gave a contrasting view regarding Memphis Depay and his upcoming transfer to Corinthians after calling out Steven Bergwijn on his move to the Saudi Pro League. For the Netherlands coach, the level of the two leagues calls for separate evaluations when it comes to future national team calls.

After the public dispute with Al-Ittihad’s new striker, Koeman couldn’t escape the questions about Depay’s destination. In his press conference ahead of a Nations League clash against Germany, the 61-year-old continued the beef with the highest coefficient league in Asia.

“I disapproved Bergwijn to Saudi, but the league level in Brazil is different,” Koeman said. “Depay can still be part of the national team depending on his fitness and performance level.”

The new format of the Club World Cup, which is in the US next year, can be the real judge for comparing leagues in different continents. As of now, Brazil and Saudi Arabia are leading the way in their respective confederations.

Brazil has nine representatives in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. The different format of the Asian Champions League and the lack of secondary competition until this season prevented Saudi clubs from repeating a similar feat.

Saudi clubs poached Brazilian youngsters

This summer’s transfer window would also be a good reflection to see the trend. Thanks to the new rule that allowed clubs two U21 foreigners, Saudi clubs are now competing with European giants to sign Brazilian youngsters.

Al-Ahli brought Brazil’s Olympic team regular Alexsandro (20) from the defending Libertadores champions Fluminense. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr completed the signings of Selecao’s third-choice goalkeeper Bento (25) and highly-rated winger Wesley (19).

With financing from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and peers, Saudi Pro League clubs even convinced some young Brazilians to flee Europe. Marcos Leonardo, Angelo and Joao Costa left teams that will participate in this season’s European competitions to join SPL sides.

There was also a significant difference if we take a closer look at the presence of star names. From former Ballon d’Or winners Cristiano and Karim Benzema to this summer’s big-name signings Moussa Diaby and Ivan Toney. The Saudi Pro League is well ahead of its counterpart in Brazil.

Depay will also be challenged with the dismal league form of Corinthians that dates back to last season. Bergwijn is about to play for a team full of superstars. The former Manchester United and Barcelona attacker faces a relegation battle in Brazil.

Depay is a big figure in the Dutch camp

Although Koeman didn’t bring it up in his latest presser, Depay is a big presence for Oranjes compared to Bergwijn. The 30-year-old is only four strikes shy of equaling Robin van Persie’s record number of goals.

In contrast, Bergwijn only played 90 minutes in the European championship. The former Ajax winger only played more than half of a soccer game once since the 2022 World Cup.

Even if Koeman keeps the door open for Depay, new blood has already started taking over. Koeman doesn’t need to reevaluate his league preference if his team keeps delivering in the final third.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.