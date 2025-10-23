Trending topics:
Barcelona on alert as key player misses training ahead of Real Madrid clash in La Liga

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Barcelona stars Frenkie De Jong and Robert Lewandowski.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBarcelona stars Frenkie De Jong and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona will face their first major challenge of the 2025-26 La Liga season this Sunday when they visit Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, aiming for a win that could help them reclaim the top spot in the standings. However, the availability of a key player is in doubt.

According to Marca, Frenkie De Jong was unable to join training on Thursday with his teammates due to a physical discomfort. The Dutch midfielder was present at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training complex but was given special permission to return home and rest.

This unexpected situation has raised alarms at Barcelona, as with only three days remaining before the match against Real Madrid, it’s unclear if De Jong will be able to play. “His presence against Los Blancos will depend on his progress over the coming hours,” Marca reported.

Without a doubt, De Jong’s potential absence would be a huge problem for Hansi Flick. In fact, the head coach was so eager to have De Jong available for Sunday’s match that he rested him during Tuesday’s game against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League, keeping him on the bench and playing him only for the last 30 minutes.

Frenkie De Jong standing out

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong stands prior a game.

The importance of De Jong for Barcelona

During his early seasons in La Liga, Frenkie De Jong faced harsh criticism. Expectations were high for him to deliver performances exceeding what he showed on the field, and above all, to demonstrate the leadership and impact on the game that he had during his years at Ajax.

After Sergio Busquets left in 2023, the Dutch player fully assumed that role and became the midfield cornerstone for Barcelona. Since then, the criticism has quieted and no one questions his performance anymore, as he has become a key player for Hansi Flick.

This is evident in his numbers this season. De Jong has played in 10 of Barcelona’s 12 matches so far, starting in 8 and coming off the bench in 2. He has also captained the team in 4 matches when Ronald Araujo was not in the starting lineup.

Barcelona’s injury concerns

Frenkie De Jong’s unexpected physical issue adds to a long list of players currently not at full fitness for Barcelona. The first is Robert Lewandowski, who will miss the match against Real Madrid due to a muscle injury suffered during the October international break with Poland.

Adding to Lewandowski’s absence are other players who will also miss the first Clasico of the season: Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Gavi, and Dani Olmo are all ruled out. The good news is that Ferran Torres, who was on the bench Tuesday against Olympiacos, and Raphinha, who has trained with the team this week, could both return on Sunday.

