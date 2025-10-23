Trending topics:
Barcelona faces revenue blow thanks to Real Madrid: How much does La Liga’s Miami game axe cost Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Marcus Rashford?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Robert Lewandowski (left), Marcus Rashford (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)
© Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski (left), Marcus Rashford (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)

When La Liga announced its ambitious plan to stage a regular-season fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami, the move was hailed as a bold step toward globalizing Spanish soccer. Yet, after weeks of controversy, protests, and political maneuvering, the project has been abruptly called off — leaving Barcelona and its stars Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Marcus Rashford, facing a multimillion-euro setback, in a way, thanks to its arch-rival Real Madrid.

The game was scheduled for December 20 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, where nearly 70,000 tickets had already been reserved, marking what would have been a record-setting turnout for a European league match on U.S. soil. It was meant to be the first time La Liga staged an official fixture abroad — a long-gestating dream first proposed in 2018 under a 15-year deal with Relevent Sports, the U.S. promoter also involved in the Miami Dolphins and Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix.

But that dream unraveled this week. La Liga confirmed that the event was “postponed indefinitely” after discussions with Relevent and Spanish soccer authorities, citing “uncertainty that has arisen in Spain over the past few weeks.”

The decision came amid mounting domestic opposition. Players staged protests across Spain’s top flight, standing motionless for 15 seconds after kickoff to demonstrate against the overseas match. “Teams should play home and away,” Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois told reporters. “Playing on the road at Villarreal’s field is very tough. Every team has to play at home and away unless there is a major reason for that not to happen.”

The players’ union, the AFE, backed these protests, calling the match “a disruption to the integrity of competition.” Meanwhile, Real Madrid reportedly lobbied against the plan behind the scenes, appealing to soccer’s governing bodies — including FIFA, UEFA, and even CONCACAF — to block the move.

Advertisement

Barcelona’s U.S. dream turns costly

For Barcelona, the cancellation was more than a scheduling issue — it was a financial and branding blow. The club had projected revenue between $5.8 and $7 million from the event, including ticketing, sponsorship activations, and media rights. Those funds had already been factored into the club’s short-term financial outlook as part of its ongoing economic recovery plan.

The club had also lined up an extensive commercial and marketing campaign in the U.S., led by primary sponsor Spotify and financial partner Goldman Sachs, with activations planned across Miami, Los Angeles, and New York. The trip was also expected to strengthen ties with American fans and investors, many of whom were eager to see stars like Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Marcus Rashford in action.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L) during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal (L).

Advertisement

“The club appreciates the support and unconditional affection it has received from our fans in the United States and deeply regrets that they are unable to attend the official match in the country,” Barcelona said in an official statement.

The match was also expected to serve as a cultural event — a celebration of soccer’s growing presence in North America, just months before the 2026 World Cup takes place in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

