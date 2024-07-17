There is set to be a notable absence in Barcelona‘s squad during their upcoming summer tour of the United States. Lamine Yamal, Spain‘s breakout star at Euro 2024, will not be heading across the pond in the coming weeks. The 17-year-old phenom recently stormed the tournament and guided La Roja to their record-fourth European championship.

Yamal featured in every Spain match at the competition under head coach Luis de la Fuente. In seven total appearances in Germany, the teen prodigy recorded four assists. He also scored one of the most impressive goals of the tournament.

The youngster put a curling shot into the top corner of Mike Maignan’s net during a semifinal matchup with France. The string of impressive performances helped Yamal to be included in the UEFA Team of the Tournament, as well as being named the Young Player of the Tournament.

Due to the lengthy stay at the massive competition, Yamal will receive some time away from the pitch. The teen, along with every other Spanish soccer star, is now essentially entitled to 21 consecutive days off. This stipulation was previously negotiated between the players’ union and Spain’s soccer governing body.

Barcelona games on US tour come before Lamine Yamal returns

Although the tournament ended on July 14, Yamal had to continue fulfilling national team duties in recent days. This particular timeframe means that the youngster and his Spanish teammates can now go on vacation until August 7. Barca, however, begin their preseason preparations in the United States later this month.

The LaLiga giants kick off their tour against Manchester City in Orlando on July 30. They then travel north to New Jersey to face familiar Spanish foes Real Madrid on August 3. Just three days later, Barca is scheduled to complete their tour against AC Milan in Baltimore. All three of these friendlies come before the aforementioned August 7 deadline.

Barcelona fans will still flock to American stadiums this summer

American Barca fans will undoubtedly understand why Yamal and company deserve a break. After all, the Spaniards triumphed despite not necessarily being tournament favorites entering the competition. They also competed in Germany just a few weeks after the completion of the 2023/24 LaLiga campaign.

Nevertheless, Yamal would have likely been one of the marquee summer attractions for Barca supporters. Despite his age, the phenom is establishing himself as one of the top wingers in the world at the moment. As a result, there would have seemingly been an extra draw for the Spanish side in their U.S. tour.

While it is a disappointing loss, ticket sales will not suffer despite the absence of Yamal. Preseason matches involving Barca are still likely to sell out. The Spanish side remains one of the most popular European clubs across the United States. They are also playing some other immensely admired teams in the trio of matches as well.

Along with Yamal, other Spanish Barca stars will also miss the tour of the United States. Pedri is currently recovering from a knee injury anyway. However, Ferran Torres has permission to skip the trip. Fermín López is taking part in the Summer Olympics in France.

