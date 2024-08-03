Barcelona, known for their keen interest in young talents who shine against top-tier teams, have set their sights on AC Milan’s 17-year-old Italian sensation Mattia Liberali.

The teenager’s standout performance for AC Milan in their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid during a recent pre-season match in Chicago sparked Barca’s attention. Under the guidance of coach Paulo Fonseca, Liberali’s 66-minute display caught the attention of scouts and fans alike, highlighting his potential as a future star.

Mattia Liberali hails from Lissone, Italy, and has been with AC Milan since 2015; spending nearly a decade honing his skills in their youth academy. His journey through the ranks has been marked by consistent development and impressive performances. His versatility allows him to excel in various attacking roles, making him a valuable asset to any team.

During the 2023-24 season, Liberali represented multiple age-group teams for the Rossoneri, contributing to 22 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions, with 15 goals and seven assists. His exceptional form earned him a place in the team of the tournament at the most recent under-17 Euros, where he showcased his talents on an international stage.

Now, the young player’s performance against Real Madrid has become a pivotal moment in his burgeoning career. Playing against one of the most formidable teams in the world, even in a preseason context, provided a platform for Liberali to demonstrate his abilities. His confidence and skill on the ball, combined with his tactical awareness, made a significant impression on the Barcelona scouts.

Who is AC Milan’s 17-year-old Mattia Liberali and why do Barca want him?

Mattia Liberali is a legitimate target for Barcelona. The Catalan club has a long history of nurturing young talents and integrating them into their first team.

According to Sky Italia and Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are closely monitoring Liberali’s progress.

Fonseca is expected to utilize Liberali as part of Milan's senior squad this season

The 17-year-old’s versatility, allowing him to operate effectively on either flank or through central areas, makes him an attractive prospect for Barcelona’s dynamic style of play.

However, the Italians are not eager to part with their young prodigy. Liberali has a contract with the Rossoneri until 2026; the club is reportedly considering extending it further to ward off interest from other European giants.

Milan’s plan to integrate the winger into their first-team dynamics this coming season underscores their belief in his potential.

What’s next for Liberali?

Liberali’s future is undoubtedly bright. His performances have captured the attention of high-profile clubs across Europe, but Milan seems determined to retain their young star. Coach Paulo Fonseca is reportedly convinced of Liberali’s potential and is considering keeping him within the first-team squad. This move would allow Liberali to gain valuable experience and continue his development in a competitive environment.

Preseason performances are not always the most accurate indicators of a player’s potential. But Liberali’s ability to shine against top opposition at such a young age is impressive. His skill set, combined with his tactical intelligence, positions him as a promising talent for the future.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire : IMAGO / Icon Sportswire