FIFA has settled on the venues for the 2030 World Cup in Spain, and there are some notable omissions to that group. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) initially proposed 13 venues. However, after discussions with FIFA, the Ministry for Sport, and RFEF, the final list was pared down to 11. This decision followed the confirmation that the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid would host the final. The remaining venues will be distributed among Morocco, Portugal, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina.

Madrid is one of the two cities in Spain hosting games in two different venues: the Santiago Bernabeu and the Metropolitano. Barcelona will also host matches at two venues, the RCDE Stadium and the Camp Nou. The Canary Islands will feature in the tournament with Gran Canaria, making it the only venue located off the Spanish mainland.

Instead of the initially proposed Benito Villamarin or the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadiums in Andalusia, the RFEF chose La Cartuja in Seville and La Rosaleda in Malaga. The Basque Country will feature two venues: the Reale Arena in San Sebastián and San Mames in Bilbao. Other selected venues in northern Spain include Riazor in A Coruña and La Romareda in Zaragoza.

Which stadiums didn’t make the cut and why?

The decision to exclude certain venues has raised eyebrows. Mestalla in Valencia and Balaídos in Vigo are the most prominent omissions. Both stadiums are undergoing renovations and cannot guarantee they will meet FIFA’s requirements in time. Asturias also missed a venue, with El Molinon in Gijon and the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo not making the cut.

Valencia’s absence is particularly surprising, given its status as Spain’s third-most populous city. Ongoing negotiations between the City Council and Valencia over the completion of the Nou Mestalla have not yielded results even with the added motivation of hosting World Cup matches.

By July 31, Spain will present the selected stadiums, alongside those in Morocco and Portugal, to FIFA as part of the 2030 World Cup bid. FIFA denied the original of proposing 13 venues. Therefore, organizers settled on 11. Conclusions from a recent meeting in Agadir confirmed the Santiago Bernabeu as the venue for the tournament’s final match. Despite efforts to add Estadio Abanca Balaídos as a twelfth venue and Nou Mestalla as a thirteenth, the necessary guarantees were not secured. Thus, the 2030 World Cup dropped the venues as proposals.

Preparations still underway

Several of the stadiums, such as the Bernabeu, Metropolitano, San Mames and Reale Arena, are ready to host the World Cup without needing major modifications. The new Camp Nou is under construction, and renovations at La Romareda have just begun. Other venues will require adaptations. FIFA representatives are confident these changes can happen on time.

Official candidacies must enter the fray by July 31. Then, FIFA must approve these suggestions. Spain’s preparations, in collaboration with Portugal and Morocco, are moving forward smoothly, ensuring the necessary infrastructure will be ready.

The 2030 World Cup will be a global celebration. It marks the centenary of the first World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930. In addition to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, South American countries will also participate. Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will each host one game, spreading the tournament across six countries and three continents. The opening match is in Montevideo, Uruguay, while the final will be at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

