Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has officially been named head coach of Como. The 37-year-old coach previously completed his playing career with the Italian side in 2023. Prior to joining the then Serie B team, Fabregas starred for Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Monaco. He managed to collect silverware at all four of these major former clubs.

Following his retirement from the pitch, Fabregas transitioned into coaching with Como’s U19 team. The Spaniard, however, was asked to take over the senior side in November of 2023 on an interim basis. He could not offiically become Como’s senior head coach at the time because of a lack of UEFA Pro coaching license.

As a result, Fabregas could only manage the club for one month. He then completed the rest of the 2023/24 campaign as an assistant coach under Osian Roberts. Nevertheless, Fabregas only lost one of his five total matches in charge of Como at the time. The Blues eventually earned promotion to Serie A after finishing second in the second-tiered division.

Fabregas previously joined Como as minority investor

The Spaniard, however, now has the necessary paperwork in order to manage Como. Team officials have now officially named Fabregas as their new head coach on a four-year deal. Along with becoming Como’s new manager, the star previously joined the team’s brass an a minority investor with former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry.

“I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position,” Fabregas stated after making the news official.

“I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go. It’s going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe.”

Raphael Varane has been Como's highest profile signing this summer

In addition to coaching, Fabregas also recently worked as an analyst for the BBC during Euro 2024. Although he regularly appeared alongside popular figures such as Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, the new Como coach more than held his own. In fact, Fabregas was arguably the star of the show during the tournament.

Coach is bringing star power to new Serie A team

The Spaniard’s impact at Como has been on full display this summer. While the club was previously founded in 1907, they have never won a major Italian trophy in their history. Despite this, the team has attracted a series of notable players during the current transfer window.

Former Spain internationals Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno have joined Como in recent weeks as free agents. The duo both played with the national team while Fabregas was starring for La Roja. They also recently departed LaLiga side Villarreal as well.

Along with the defensive duo, striker Andrea Belotti has also recently signed with Como as well. The forward, however, cost the new Serie A side almost $5 million in a move from Roma. Belotti sputtered while with the Italian giants, but he did previously score over 100 Italian top flight goals for Torino.

Como and their new Spanish coach are seemingly not done signing former stars just yet. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly close to joining the Blues as well. Fabregas is undoubtedly a major reason why these players are flocking to Como.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sportimage : IMAGO / Sportimage