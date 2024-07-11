In a surprising twist, Alvaro Morata appears to be wavering as the striker edges closer to a move to AC Milan. This development comes just days after Morata publicly rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, pledging his future to Atletico. However, recent reports suggest that the 31-year-old is now on the brink of leaving the Spanish club with AC Milan poised to secure his services.

The initial commitment from Morata to stay in Spain seemed resolute, but whispers of Milan’s interest began to emerge soon after. The Italian club, under the influence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who now holds a director role at the Rossoneri, has been working diligently behind the scenes to lure the Spanish striker to San Siro. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his efforts have borne fruit. Thus, the veteran ace has reportedly agreed to join Milan once Euro 2024 concludes.

Milan are expected to activate Morata’s release clause, which is rumored to be valued at $14 million. In addition, the club is prepared to offer the Spaniard a three-year contract worth $13 million in total. This financial package includes a yearly salary of approximately $4.3 million, supplemented by potential bonuses that could elevate his earnings.

This transfer would necessitate the LaLiga side to enter the market for a new striker following the departure of Memphis Depay. The urgency to fill the void left by Morata’s potential exit will undoubtedly add pressure on Atletico’s management to act swiftly.

Milan moves to Alvaro Morata with initial target taken

For months, AC Milan had been targeting Joshua Zirkzee as a potential replacement for Olivier Giroud. However, the financial complexities of the Zirkzee deal led the club to pivot towards Morata. This strategic shift underscores Milan’s adaptability in the transfer market. The Italian club is recognizing Morata’s proven track record at the elite level.

There were even rumors that new boss Paulo Fonseca may have also had a hand in blocking the Dutchman’s move. Many Rossoneri supporters were concerned about his potential impact on player moves. However, going for Morata demonstrates that the manager and club are on the same page when it comes to transfer moves.

But moving on from Zirkzee to the Spaniard is a difficult matter for some supporters. The pricing reflects the fact that the two profiles are distinct from one another, as are their age profiles. For a striker with a single season of ten goals or more at the highest level, Milan would shell out almost $81.5 million for the Bologna front. Morata, who may not be as appealing but is more productive, is available to the Rossoneri for $14 million.

The Zlatan effect

MilanNews adds that the finalization of Morata’s contract is imminent, with only minor formalities left to be addressed post-Euro 2024. The optimism surrounding the deal is palpable, with both the club and the player’s representatives confident of a positive conclusion.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played a pivotal role in convincing Morata to make the switch to Milan. His direct involvement and persistent communication with Morata have been crucial in swaying the striker’s decision. This influence highlights Ibrahimovic’s growing impact off the pitch. Milan is using his experience and stature to facilitate significant transfers for the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO