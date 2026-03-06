Ballon d’Or winner Rodri among Real Madrid targets as club reportedly prepares $115M summer spending

Real Madrid’s performances this season have fallen short of expectations, especially considering the high standards typically associated with a club so accustomed to excellence. As a result, they could spend significant money this summer to strengthen the squad, including a possible move for 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

“The first €100 million that Real Madrid want to spend this summer is on Rodrigo Hernandez and Schlotterbeck,” journalist Alberto Pereiro said this week on Radioestadio Noche on Onda Cero, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Rodri has been linked with Real Madrid for years. His performances at Manchester City since 2019 have been outstanding, turning him into a key figure in the club’s successes, including the UEFA Champions League title in 2023. That, combined with his leading role in Spain’s UEFA Euro triumph, earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

However, things have been difficult for the midfielder since then. During the 2024-25 season, Rodri played only eight matches for the Citizens due to a serious knee injury that kept him out for eight months. In the current campaign, although he has featured more regularly, he has still had to deal with knee and muscular issues.

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Schlotterbeck, the other major target for Real Madrid

In addition to a top-level central midfielder like Rodri, Real Madrid know they will also need defenders. The futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba remain uncertain, while Dean Huijsen’s performances have not been entirely convincing. That could lead Los Blancos to target high-quality center backs ahead of next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic watches closely: Milan makes important call on Massimiliano Allegri’s future amid Real Madrid rumors as coach’s preference revealed

Nico Schlotterbeck fits that profile. The German defender is only 26 years old, suggesting he still has many years at the elite level ahead of him, while already having built significant experience with Borussia Dortmund. He has played more than 150 matches there over the past four seasons and has also become a regular member of the Germany national team.

How much are Rodri and Schlotterbeck worth?

Reports indicate that Real Madrid are willing to allocate around $115 million to sign Rodri and Schlotterbeck. That figure, as impressive as it may seem, could still fall short of the combined market value of two players of their quality.

According to the specialized website Transfermarkt, Rodri is valued at €75 million and Schlotterbeck at €55 million, bringing their combined estimated value to roughly $150 million. However, the fact that both players are just one year away from becoming free agents could be a valuable negotiating tool for Real Madrid in potential talks with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement