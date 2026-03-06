Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri among Real Madrid targets as club reportedly prepares $115M summer spending

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Rodri of Manchester City applauds the fans after a Premier League match.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesRodri of Manchester City applauds the fans after a Premier League match.

Real Madrid’s performances this season have fallen short of expectations, especially considering the high standards typically associated with a club so accustomed to excellence. As a result, they could spend significant money this summer to strengthen the squad, including a possible move for 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

“The first €100 million that Real Madrid want to spend this summer is on Rodrigo Hernandez and Schlotterbeck,” journalist Alberto Pereiro said this week on Radioestadio Noche on Onda Cero, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Rodri has been linked with Real Madrid for years. His performances at Manchester City since 2019 have been outstanding, turning him into a key figure in the club’s successes, including the UEFA Champions League title in 2023. That, combined with his leading role in Spain’s UEFA Euro triumph, earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

However, things have been difficult for the midfielder since then. During the 2024-25 season, Rodri played only eight matches for the Citizens due to a serious knee injury that kept him out for eight months. In the current campaign, although he has featured more regularly, he has still had to deal with knee and muscular issues.

Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Schlotterbeck, the other major target for Real Madrid

In addition to a top-level central midfielder like Rodri, Real Madrid know they will also need defenders. The futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba remain uncertain, while Dean Huijsen’s performances have not been entirely convincing. That could lead Los Blancos to target high-quality center backs ahead of next season.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic watches closely: Milan makes important call on Massimiliano Allegri’s future amid Real Madrid rumors as coach’s preference revealed

see also

Christian Pulisic watches closely: Milan makes important call on Massimiliano Allegri’s future amid Real Madrid rumors as coach’s preference revealed

Nico Schlotterbeck fits that profile. The German defender is only 26 years old, suggesting he still has many years at the elite level ahead of him, while already having built significant experience with Borussia Dortmund. He has played more than 150 matches there over the past four seasons and has also become a regular member of the Germany national team.

How much are Rodri and Schlotterbeck worth?

Reports indicate that Real Madrid are willing to allocate around $115 million to sign Rodri and Schlotterbeck. That figure, as impressive as it may seem, could still fall short of the combined market value of two players of their quality.

According to the specialized website Transfermarkt, Rodri is valued at €75 million and Schlotterbeck at €55 million, bringing their combined estimated value to roughly $150 million. However, the fact that both players are just one year away from becoming free agents could be a valuable negotiating tool for Real Madrid in potential talks with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Amid the major uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva, Manchester City have reportedly decided to pursue a midfield reinforcement. For this reason, Pep Guardiola appears to be leading the race against Manchester United for a Bundesliga star valued at €70 million.

Kylian Mbappe injury twist: Alvaro Arbeloa provides update on Real Madrid star’s recovery as controversial expected return date emerges

Kylian Mbappe injury twist: Alvaro Arbeloa provides update on Real Madrid star’s recovery as controversial expected return date emerges

As the club navigates a demanding stretch of fixtures, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has attempted to reassure supporters that progress is being made.

Kylian Mbappe headlines Real Madrid’s list of six injured stars with Man City Champions League clash on the horizon

Kylian Mbappe headlines Real Madrid’s list of six injured stars with Man City Champions League clash on the horizon

With Kylian Mbappe as the main face, Real Madrid are heading to the Round of 16 Champions League series against Manchester City with a list of six stars injured.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed: Raul Jimenez tops the GOAT duo in stunning metric as Premier League star shockingly ranks himself above them

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed: Raul Jimenez tops the GOAT duo in stunning metric as Premier League star shockingly ranks himself above them

In the never-ending debate about soccer’s greatest players, the names of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo usually dominate every conversation. But one striker currently playing in the Premier League has unexpectedly inserted himself into the discussion, at least in one very specific area.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo