In honor of Mother’s Day this weekend, several Serie A teams will switch the names on their players’ jerseys. In effort to honor both sets of parents, the jerseys will include the mothers’ last names (i.e. maiden names) rather than the fathers’.

This year, it’s for more than just Mother’s Day in Italy; it’s also the five-year anniversary of a ruling by Italy’s Constitutional Court that changed the country’s laws in April 2017.

Before that, each child in Italy was legally required to take their father’s last name at birth.

However, the country’s highest court deemed this practice illegal. So, now both parents must mutually agree upon the choice of last name at birth. Only six clubs—AC Milan, Cagliari, Genoa, Lecce, Torino, Verona, and Udinese—will be able to take part in the initiative.

What’s more, it will sadly only be valid for this weekend. Sky Italia reports that other Serie A teams were hoping to participate as well. However, the league’s governing body announced it too late, leaving them little time to organize it.

Two of four USMNT stars to participate

Serie A boasts as many as four USMNT starters, but only two of them will get to take part in this admirable initiative. Being that Juventus did not have sufficient time to prepare their resources, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah will take part.

In Saturday’s home game against Cagliari, Milan will be looking to get closer to securing second place in the league. This is the second-to-last home game of the season for the Rossoneri. This whole thing started with them, who supposedly pitched the idea to other teams.

During the game, Pulisic will wear a jersey that says ‘Harlow’, while Musah will take on ‘Abubakari’. Other club superstars like Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao will also be sporting kits with the words ‘Viviane’ and ‘Conceicao’ printed on their backs.

Photo credit: Milanismo

What did AC Milan say?

“We are happy and proud of this initiative, born on a special occasion like Mother’s Day to raise public awareness about the equal right to choose the surname of one’s children. We are equally pleased with the attention and enthusiasm with which it has been welcomed by Lega Serie A and the participation of several other clubs in our league.

“An operation in line with AC Milan’s vision, which has always promoted positive values, such as social and gender equality, to contribute to a common and shared cultural change”, Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani said.

Meanwhile, the American duo’s captain, Davide Calabria added: “In my personal and professional growth, my mother has been the most important person. She sacrificed everything for me, teaching me the spirit of sacrifice and dedication. Wearing her surname on the field this weekend will be a great source of pride for me.”

Valentina Bergamaschi, the Rossoneri women’s captain also said: “My mother is the most important woman in my life. I am proud to represent a Club that, on such a special day, chooses to raise awareness about important issues like the freedom to choose children’s surnames. Gender equality also extends to such things.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Goal Sports Images