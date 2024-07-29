Keisuke Honda, one of the most recognizable players in the history of soccer in Japan, is returning to action for one game in Bhutan. However, this is not in the J-League, nor is it with the Japan national team. For reference, Honda has not played for club or country since 2021. He played six games in 2021 for a club in Lithuania. His last appearance with the Japanese national team was at the 2018 World Cup. Now, though, he is coming out of retirement with Paro FC, a club in Bhutan.

Paro FC plays in the top flight in Bhutan. The club finished at the top of its domestic table, which earned it a spot in qualifying for the AFC Challenge Cup. This is the third-tier club competition of the Asian Football Confederation. It is similar to the UEFA Europa Conference League in Europe, which generally features smaller clubs from less-known federations. That is the opportunity ahead of Paro FC, but it must top Church Boys United, a Nepalese team. Paro FC and Church Boys United will play a one-game playoff to secure a spot in the AFC Challenge Cup for the 2024/25 season.

Church Boys United is hosting that game in Kathmandu. Therefore, Bhutan supporters will not have the opportunity to watch Keisuke Honda on home turf. Regardless, this one-game move for Honda goes beyond just a celebrity appearance for a club. Certainly, Paro FC wants to capitalize on the prominence of Keisuke Honda in Asia. He is, by many accounts, one of the most recognizable players to come out of Asia in its soccer history. He can be a jolt for soccer fans in Bhutan, at least according to Paro FC.

“Honda’s joining is a memorable moment for the club and symbolizes our ambition to compete at the highest level of Asian soccer,” Paro FC said. “His presence will not only strengthen our team. But, it will also be a catalyst for promoting soccer throughout Bhutan.”

Keisuke Honda brings international acclaim to Bhutan

It is rare to see one player’s career amount to more than an entire nation, but that is what Keisuke Honda does in comparison to Bhutan. The Japanese sensation had a long career that featured stops in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Australia. He made most of his headlines with the general public with AC Milan and CSKA Moscow.

However, most soccer fans would recognize Honda from his time with the Japan national team. Honda made 98 appearances with the Japan national team, including appearances at three World Cups in 2010, 2014 and 2018. In each of those tournaments, he scored at least one goal. The highlight of his career likely came in 2011. Japan won the 2011 AFC Asian Cup by defeating Australia in Extra Time.

In all likelihood, Paro FC will be Honda’s last time on the field, unless he shocks many by delivering a strong performance. At the age of 38, Honda has not played in over 1,000 days. Prior injury issues could be a challenge. At the very least, Honda will bring an air of excitement to Paro FC while potentially intimidating Church Boys United.

PHOTOS: IMAGO