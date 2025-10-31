Arsenal coach Arteta warns top European clubs may drop competitions due to packed schedules: ‘Anything is possible’

In recent years, global soccer has expanded relentlessly — more tournaments, more matches, and more exposure. That growth has boosted revenue but also placed players and clubs under mounting pressure. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta reflected on that growing strain.

“Every decision that we make in terms of a fixture has to be guided by two main things: player welfare and then supporters,” Arteta said during Friday’s press conference, as reported by The Guardian. “That’s it. And the rest has to come very, very far away from that.”

His comments come as fixture congestion becomes a serious issue for Arsenal. The club is currently competing in the Premier League — where they sit at the top of the standings — as well as the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. In the coming months, they will also begin their FA Cup campaign.

One specific scheduling challenge involves Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace. Reports indicate the match could be played on December 16, which would give Palace a grueling run of three games in just five days.

Arsenal are the current Premier League leaders.

Arteta discusses the risk of clubs deprioritizing tournaments

This growing congestion could become a major problem for Europe’s biggest clubs, which often reach the final stages of domestic competitions while also competing internationally.

In a scenario where matches are scheduled too close together, coaches may be forced to manage their players’ workloads to avoid injuries. That could lead to teams lowering their competitive intensity in some tournaments to prioritize others deemed more important.

“I hope we don’t go that far,” Arteta said when asked about that possibility, again stressing that the focus should remain on player health and fan experience. “If we have that big piece of paper with those two principles there in front before we make any decision — all of us in our industry — we won’t get there. If we don’t, and we just ignore that, then anything is possible.”

Soccer’s growing physical and mental demands

Concerns about soccer’s relentless expansion are not new. For years, professional players have been speaking out about the rising number of matches each season, which increases the risk of injuries and fatigue.

At the club level, UEFA has already changed the Champions League format, replacing the traditional group stage with a league phase — meaning each team now plays eight matches instead of six. A new playoff round before the Round of 16 was also added. As a result, the road to the final could include as many as 17 matches, compared to 13 under the previous system.

FIFA has taken similar steps. This year saw the debut of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, adding yet another major event to the calendar every four years. That change didn’t eliminate the old tournament altogether; it simply replaced it with the annual Intercontinental Cup.

Perhaps the most significant change is coming to the World Cup itself. Starting in 2026, the tournament will expand from 32 to 48 national teams — the first format change since 1998. But that’s not all: FIFA executives have also discussed further modifications that would add even more matches, including proposals to stage the World Cup every two years instead of four, or even to expand it to 64 teams beginning in 2030.

