In a landmark gesture that transcends national rivalries, Brazil will honor Argentina’s Lionel Messi at Rio de Janeiro’s legendary Maracana Stadium. The iconic forward’s footprints will join those of Pele, Garrincha, Ronaldo Nazario, and Neymar on the stadium’s prestigious ‘Walk of Fame’, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the sport.

The decision, officially announced by Brazilian journalist Fabricio Chicca, has been met with widespread approval and admiration from both Brazilian and Argentine fans. Messi, who lifted the World Cup with Argentina in 2022, will etch his legacy into Brazilian history at the Maracana, where he’s been invited to leave his mark during a friendly match between Flamengo and Messi’s Inter Miami in February 2025. This recognition is the culmination of years of admiration for the forward’s career; an initial invitation had come after the 2019 Copa America, though Argentina’s semifinal loss to Brazil had postponed plans.

Adriano Jose dos Santos, president of the Superintendency of Sports of the State of Rio de Janeiro, expressed his admiration for Messi’s impact back in late 2022. He stated, “Winning the World Cup is the crowning glory of a beautiful and victorious career. Nothing could be fairer than Maracana honoring him. Messi is truly a genius of the ball.”

Maracana’s ‘Walk of Fame’: Pantheon of legends

Joining Maracana’s Walk of Fame puts the Inter Miami captain alongside a select group of players who have left their mark in international soccer. He will be one of the few foreign players honored, joining legends such as Chile’s Elías Figueroa, Uruguay’s Alcides Ghiggia and Sebastian Abreu, and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer. The walk serves as a celebration of players whose contributions transcend borders, making the 36-year-old’s addition a symbolic nod to his influence on soccer and his rivalry-turned-respect with Brazil.

Messi’s Miami and Flamengo to feature in Club World Cup

Messi’s presence at Maracana will coincide with another significant event: Inter Miami’s entry into the 2025 Club World Cup. Hosted by the United States, the tournament will see Inter Miami, alongside Brazilian clubs Flamengo, Fluminense, and Palmeiras, competing against international champions. Inter Miami secured its place in the tournament by winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best record during the regular season.

Alongside Luis Suarez, the duo will represent MLS on the global stage. Scheduled between June and July 2025, this will mark one of Messi’s last international club tournaments as he moves closer to the end of his storied career.

The ex-Barcelona star’s tribute at the Maracana underscores his global impact and a level of respect that crosses even the most fierce national boundaries. This honor not only celebrates his success but also reflects Brazil’s appreciation for a player whose talents have elevated the game for fans worldwide.