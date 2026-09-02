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Lionel Scaloni reportedly set to release first Argentina squad of post-Messi era as China game collapses

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi‘s retirement announcement marked the end of a historic era for the Argentina national team, but the program must push forward as the Albiceleste begin laying the groundwork for the 2030 World Cup cycle. With an upcoming international break on the horizon, head coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly preparing to release his first post-Messi squad list in the coming days, even as proposed exhibition fixtures in China have collapsed.

The 2026 World Cup cycle has reshaped the international calendar, with FIFA implementing an extended autumn window that allows national teams to schedule up to four matches between late September and early October. Under contract through December 2026, Scaloni remains at the helm to oversee Argentina‘s transition period into the new international cycle.

According to reporting from ESPN Argentina insider Federico Bueno, Scaloni will formally present his 26-man roster to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) this Sunday. While Scaloni has managed individual matches without Messi in the past, this submission represents the first official squad selection where the Inter Miami star is permanently unavailable.

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Argentina’s tour in China collapses

Initial plans called for Argentina to travel to Asia for a high-profile tour featuring a friendly against China‘s national team, but negotiations stalled after Chinese organizers insisted on guarantees regarding Messi’s participation. Following the legendary forward’s official departure from international duty, discussions between the parties completely dissolved.

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Journalistic reports indicate that Argentina will instead play their upcoming slate of friendlies on home soil, though official opponents have not yet been formally confirmed by the federation. While the expanded FIFA window allows for up to four fixtures, the AFA currently has three matches finalized on the calendar.

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Two of the host venues are set for the capital city of Buenos Aires, with River Plate’s El Monumental and Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera serving as primary sites. The third match is expected to be hosted in an interior province, with a potential fourth fixture slated for the same regional venue.

Which 2026 World Cup finalists will be missing?

The AFA executive board and Scaloni are yet to meet to determine whether the manager will sign an extension through the next cycle or step aside. In the interim, Scaloni must establish the core of a revamped roster moving toward the 2030 tournament, with several marquee figures from the 2026 World Cup final squad set to be absent.

The most prominent omission is naturally Messi, whose announcement on Monday ended a legendary 20-year career with the senior national team. Another crucial leadership void comes in central defense following Nicolas Otamendi‘s decision to step away from international play, which he confirmed prior to the summer tournament.

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Midfielder Leandro Paredes also cast doubt on his international future, acknowledging that “it’s going to be difficult to continue following Messi’s departure. Questions also surround Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who moved to Major League Soccer to team up with Messi ahead of the World Cup, as the physical demands of another cycle leave his status uncertain heading toward 2030, when he will be 36 years old.

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