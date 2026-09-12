Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi’s remarkable 19-year-old Argentine record falls as Franco Mastantuono makes European history

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (left) and Franco Mastantuono (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Franco Mastantuono (right)

Lionel Messi has seen countless records challenged throughout his extraordinary career, but one long-standing Argentine mark has finally been taken away. Franco Mastantuono produced a sensational performance for Fiorentina against Venezia on Friday, creating a new piece of history that had remained untouched for almost two decades.

The 19-year-old arrived in Italy looking for the consistency that proved difficult to find during his first season at Real Madrid. Instead, he delivered a performance that immediately placed his name alongside one of Argentina’s greatest-ever footballers, with his breakthrough coming spectacularly.

Venezia made the brighter start and took the lead in the 22nd minute through Akor Adams, who finished after good build-up play involving American midfielder Gianluca Busio. Fiorentina needed a response, and Mastantuono provided it with remarkable speed.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Mastantuono scored twice in just one minute and 38 seconds around the half-hour mark, turning the match on its head and giving Fiorentina a 2-1 lead before the interval. The attacking midfielder suddenly looked like the player Real Madrid believed it was signing when it paid around $52 million to bring him from River Plate in 2025.

Mateo Pellegrino then extended the Viola’s advantage in the second half, scoring his second goal in as many matches. Mastantuono completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute before Antoine Hainaut pulled one back for Venezia, and Fiorentina eventually secured a 4-2 victory and its first points of the Serie A season.

Advertisement

Mastantuono breaks Messi’s long-standing record

The third goal was the moment that changed the history books, ESPN confirmed. Mastantuono became the youngest Argentine player ever to score a hat-trick in one of Europe’s top five leagues, doing so at just 19 years and 28 days old.

That means he has surpassed Messi, who had held the record since March 2007. Messi was 19 years and 259 days old when he scored his first Barcelona hat-trick in the famous 3-3 draw against Real Madrid, meaning Mastantuono broke the mark by 231 days.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The achievement is particularly significant because Messi’s record had survived for 19 years. Mastantuono has now moved to the top of a list that includes Messi, Mauro Icardi, Antonio Angelillo and Gonzalo Higuaín.

The top five youngest Argentines to score a hat-trick in Europe’s leading leagues are now Mastantuono (19 years, 28 days), Messi (19 years, 259 days), Icardi (19 years, 343 days), Angelillo (20 years, 17 days) and Higuaín (20 years, 334 days).

RankPlayerClubAge at Hat-Trick
1.Franco MastantuonoFiorentina19 years, 28 days
2.Lionel MessiBarcelona19 years, 259 days
3.Mauro IcardiSampdoria19 years, 343 days
4.Antonio AngelilloInter20 years, 17 days
5.Gonzalo HiguainReal Madrid20 years, 334 days
Advertisement

How did Mastantuono react to his record?

The performance also carried significance beyond the record. Mastantuono scored his first goals for Fiorentina since joining on loan from Real Madrid, and his three-goal haul already matches the total he managed in 35 appearances for the Spanish club last season.

The teenager was understandably delighted after producing one of the biggest performances of his young career. “For me, it’s an honor to enter the history of such a prestigious club,” Mastantuono said. He also made it clear that the result mattered more to him than his personal achievement: “It was important to get a result today, and we played a great game. I’m happy with the win, aside from the goals.”

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly take decisive steps to signing a young striker for the 2026-27 season

AC Milan have managed to remain quite competitive in Serie A, despite their clear offensive problems. In order to boost their performance in the 2026-27 season, they aims to reinforce Christian Pulisic's offense with a young striker, taking decisive steps to secure his arrival.

Christian Pulisic receives harsh criticism from Serie A legend Fabio Capello after costing Milan points: ‘Only Ronaldo Nazario did things like that'

Christian Pulisic receives harsh criticism from Serie A legend Fabio Capello after costing Milan points: ‘Only Ronaldo Nazario did things like that'

Christian Pulisic has rarely been far from the spotlight since arriving in Italy, but the latest Serie A weekend pushed him into a far more uncomfortable glare.

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Fiorentina and AC Milan face each other on Matchday 20 of the 2025/26 Serie A. Find here everything you need to know, from kickoff details to television and streaming viewing options.

Lionel Messi could lose a teammate as Inter Miami youngster reportedly draws Fiorentina interest ahead of January 2026

Lionel Messi could lose a teammate as Inter Miami youngster reportedly draws Fiorentina interest ahead of January 2026

Despite several players already leaving Inter Miami, Lionel Messi might face the possibility of losing yet another teammate. Ahead of January 2026 transfer market, a Herons youngster has attracted interest from Fiorentina, setting the stage for a potential departure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo