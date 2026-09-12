Lionel Messi’s remarkable 19-year-old Argentine record falls as Franco Mastantuono makes European history

Lionel Messi has seen countless records challenged throughout his extraordinary career, but one long-standing Argentine mark has finally been taken away. Franco Mastantuono produced a sensational performance for Fiorentina against Venezia on Friday, creating a new piece of history that had remained untouched for almost two decades.

The 19-year-old arrived in Italy looking for the consistency that proved difficult to find during his first season at Real Madrid. Instead, he delivered a performance that immediately placed his name alongside one of Argentina’s greatest-ever footballers, with his breakthrough coming spectacularly.

Venezia made the brighter start and took the lead in the 22nd minute through Akor Adams, who finished after good build-up play involving American midfielder Gianluca Busio. Fiorentina needed a response, and Mastantuono provided it with remarkable speed.

Mastantuono scored twice in just one minute and 38 seconds around the half-hour mark, turning the match on its head and giving Fiorentina a 2-1 lead before the interval. The attacking midfielder suddenly looked like the player Real Madrid believed it was signing when it paid around $52 million to bring him from River Plate in 2025.

Mateo Pellegrino then extended the Viola’s advantage in the second half, scoring his second goal in as many matches. Mastantuono completed his hat-trick in the 84th minute before Antoine Hainaut pulled one back for Venezia, and Fiorentina eventually secured a 4-2 victory and its first points of the Serie A season.

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Mastantuono breaks Messi’s long-standing record

The third goal was the moment that changed the history books, ESPN confirmed. Mastantuono became the youngest Argentine player ever to score a hat-trick in one of Europe’s top five leagues, doing so at just 19 years and 28 days old.

That means he has surpassed Messi, who had held the record since March 2007. Messi was 19 years and 259 days old when he scored his first Barcelona hat-trick in the famous 3-3 draw against Real Madrid, meaning Mastantuono broke the mark by 231 days.

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The achievement is particularly significant because Messi’s record had survived for 19 years. Mastantuono has now moved to the top of a list that includes Messi, Mauro Icardi, Antonio Angelillo and Gonzalo Higuaín.

The top five youngest Argentines to score a hat-trick in Europe’s leading leagues are now Mastantuono (19 years, 28 days), Messi (19 years, 259 days), Icardi (19 years, 343 days), Angelillo (20 years, 17 days) and Higuaín (20 years, 334 days).

Rank Player Club Age at Hat-Trick 1. Franco Mastantuono Fiorentina 19 years, 28 days 2. Lionel Messi Barcelona 19 years, 259 days 3. Mauro Icardi Sampdoria 19 years, 343 days 4. Antonio Angelillo Inter 20 years, 17 days 5. Gonzalo Higuain Real Madrid 20 years, 334 days

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How did Mastantuono react to his record?

The performance also carried significance beyond the record. Mastantuono scored his first goals for Fiorentina since joining on loan from Real Madrid, and his three-goal haul already matches the total he managed in 35 appearances for the Spanish club last season.

The teenager was understandably delighted after producing one of the biggest performances of his young career. “For me, it’s an honor to enter the history of such a prestigious club,” Mastantuono said. He also made it clear that the result mattered more to him than his personal achievement: “It was important to get a result today, and we played a great game. I’m happy with the win, aside from the goals.”