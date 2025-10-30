Trending topics:
Not Haaland: Barcelona reportedly eye surprise striker to replace Robert Lewandowski in the near future

Daniel Villar Pardo

Daniel Villar Pardo

Erling Haland of Manchester City smiling.

Barcelona have found their best striker in Robert Lewandowski since Luis Suarez’s departure a few years ago. Despite arriving as a veteran, the Polish star has excelled in recent seasons, leading the team’s scoring efforts. However, his future at the club seems uncertain, as the front office appears open to change. For that reason, they have reportedly set their sights on a surprising striker, and it’s not Erling Haaland.

Robert Lewandowski is entering the final stages of his contract with Barcelona, which runs until June 2026. Although an option exists to renew it until 2027, Diario Sport reports that the front office seems unwilling to exercise this extension. This decision is not performance-related but instead hinges on the salary cap, as he reportedly earns one of the highest salaries on the team.

Even Haaland has always been a desire for Barcelona, his arrival seem impossible after his renewal with Manchester City. For that reason, Victor Osimhen has been identified as the Culers’ priority target for the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo. After joining Galatasaray as a star player for $88 million, his departure seems anything but straightforward, with the Turkish team reportedly demanding a $104 million.

Barcelona must address several issues before considering a move for Osimhen. Despite their improved financial situation, they have yet to comply with LaLiga’s 1:1 rule, which permits them to use all the money they earn or release. Consequently, registering Victor, especially in the case of a multi-million dollar transfer, would complicate salary management. To facilitate such a move, the team needs to continue making financial efforts.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal.

Not only Osimhen: Barcelona target a top LaLiga striker

Although Barcelona consider Victor Osimhen as the ideal striker for their future, pursuing such a multi-million dollar signing seems unrealistic given the team’s financial constraints. Consequently, they have reportedly turned their attention to a 22-year-old striker currently making waves in LaLiga. While the club might secure his signing during the winter transfer window, his arrival would likely not occur until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid reportedly set to challenge Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for top center back target

see also

Real Madrid reportedly set to challenge Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for top center back target

Etta Eyong has emerged as Barcelona’s top target, according to Mundo Deportivo. At just 22 years old, he has become one of LaLiga’s standout players, scoring six goals and providing three assists in just 10 games with Levante. His potential move to the Culers could happen for €30 million, corresponding to his release clause. After attraction the attention of several teams, Eyong aims to solve his future in January while remaining on loan at Levante for the rest of the season.

