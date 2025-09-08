Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Finalissima
Comments

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The Finalissima revives the old Artemio Franchi Cup, last played in 1993, and comes after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy at Wembley in 2022.
© Getty ImagesThe Finalissima revives the old Artemio Franchi Cup, last played in 1993, and comes after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy at Wembley in 2022.

The stage is being set for one of the most anticipated international matches in recent memory: Argentina vs. Spain in the Finalissima. Scheduled to be played in March 2026, the game will bring together the reigning champions of South America and Europe. With Lionel Messi leading Argentina and rising star Lamine Yamal headlining Spain, this clash promises to captivate the global soccer audience.

The only available FIFA window for the match is between March 26–31, 2026, a period reserved for World Cup playoffs. Both the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have already begun preparations to secure the date. The match will take place shortly before the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington on December 5, 2026.

Several cities are vying to host the event: Qatar, London, Miami, and Montevideo. The Uruguayan capital has a special claim, as organizers hope to close the chapter of the legendary Estadio Centenario, where the first-ever World Cup final was held in 1930.

A historic rivalry in the making

This will be the second edition of the “new” Finalissima, a revival of the old Artemio Franchi Cup. The first modern Finalissima was held in 2022 at Wembley, where Argentina dominated Italy 3-0, with goals from Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala, and Ángel Di María.

Argentina is seeking its second Finalissima in this new format.

Argentina is seeking its second Finalissima in this new format.

The Artemio Franchi Cup itself only had two previous editions:

  • 1985: France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris.
  • 1993: Argentina beat Denmark on penalties in Mar del Plata, giving Diego Maradona his last international trophy.
Advertisement
Argentina hit with another absence as star joins Lionel Messi on the sideline vs. Ecuador

see also

Argentina hit with another absence as star joins Lionel Messi on the sideline vs. Ecuador

The 2026 edition will carry even greater weight. Not only does it feature the top two teams in the FIFA world rankings, but it will also serve as a prelude to the World Cup in North America, where both sides are considered top contenders for the title.

Messi’s last Dance, Yamal’s breakout

The Finalissima could also symbolize a passing of the torch in world soccer. For Lionel Messi, it will almost certainly be his last appearance in a major international competition. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal—already dazzling at just 17—has become Spain’s new icon and is expected to be one of the brightest stars of the 2026 World Cup.

The Finalissima between Argentina and Spain is shaping up to be more than just a friendly—it’s a symbolic clash between two footballing eras. Messi’s legendary career against Yamal’s meteoric rise, played on one of the sport’s grandest stages, will make March 2026 a month to remember for soccer fans worldwide.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni drops shocking take on Finalissima vs. Spain: ‘I’d have preferred not to play it’

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni drops shocking take on Finalissima vs. Spain: ‘I’d have preferred not to play it’

With the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain scheduled for March 2026, head coach Lionel Scaloni made a surprising claim on the match: "I’d have preferred not to play it."

CONMEBOL confirms date for Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain

CONMEBOL confirms date for Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain

After constant rumors around the Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal, CONMEBOL has confirmed the date for the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain.

Messi vs. Yamal: New country emerges as potential host for Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima

Messi vs. Yamal: New country emerges as potential host for Argentina vs. Spain Finalissima

With the clash between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain still without a confirmed venue, a new country has emerged as a potential host for the Finalissima.

How to watch Israel vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Israel vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Israel square off with Italy in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the U.S. can watch the action live across multiple TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo