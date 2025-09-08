Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal: Spain and Argentina reportedly working on Finalissima with four possible hosts

The stage is being set for one of the most anticipated international matches in recent memory: Argentina vs. Spain in the Finalissima. Scheduled to be played in March 2026, the game will bring together the reigning champions of South America and Europe. With Lionel Messi leading Argentina and rising star Lamine Yamal headlining Spain, this clash promises to captivate the global soccer audience.

The only available FIFA window for the match is between March 26–31, 2026, a period reserved for World Cup playoffs. Both the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have already begun preparations to secure the date. The match will take place shortly before the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington on December 5, 2026.

Several cities are vying to host the event: Qatar, London, Miami, and Montevideo. The Uruguayan capital has a special claim, as organizers hope to close the chapter of the legendary Estadio Centenario, where the first-ever World Cup final was held in 1930.

A historic rivalry in the making

This will be the second edition of the “new” Finalissima, a revival of the old Artemio Franchi Cup. The first modern Finalissima was held in 2022 at Wembley, where Argentina dominated Italy 3-0, with goals from Lautaro Martínez, Paulo Dybala, and Ángel Di María.

Argentina is seeking its second Finalissima in this new format.

The Artemio Franchi Cup itself only had two previous editions:

1985 : France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris.

: France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris. 1993: Argentina beat Denmark on penalties in Mar del Plata, giving Diego Maradona his last international trophy.

The 2026 edition will carry even greater weight. Not only does it feature the top two teams in the FIFA world rankings, but it will also serve as a prelude to the World Cup in North America, where both sides are considered top contenders for the title.

Messi’s last Dance, Yamal’s breakout

The Finalissima could also symbolize a passing of the torch in world soccer. For Lionel Messi, it will almost certainly be his last appearance in a major international competition. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal—already dazzling at just 17—has become Spain’s new icon and is expected to be one of the brightest stars of the 2026 World Cup.

The Finalissima between Argentina and Spain is shaping up to be more than just a friendly—it’s a symbolic clash between two footballing eras. Messi’s legendary career against Yamal’s meteoric rise, played on one of the sport’s grandest stages, will make March 2026 a month to remember for soccer fans worldwide.

