Are there tensions between Vinicius and Xabi Alonso? Real Madrid boss addresses issue with seven-word claim after Champions League snub

The Champions League victory over Olympique Marseille should have been another night of celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet instead of basking in the glow of three points secured by Kylian Mbappe’s brace, much of the post-match focus centered on the absence of one of Real Madrid’s brightest stars from the starting lineup. Vinicius Junior began the game on the bench, sparking questions about his relationship with coach Xabi Alonso. To add intrigue, Alonso has now addressed the issue with a seven-word claim that only fuels further debate.

Club executives were reportedly stunned to learn that Vinicius, usually one of the first names on the team sheet, would not start against Marseille. According to ESPN, “the royal club understands that the coach and the winger do not have the best relationship.”

It was the second time in just five matches this season that the Brazilian had been benched, and in the three games he did start, the manager still chose to substitute him during the second half. For a player once considered untouchable under Carlo Ancelotti, the shift has been stark.

Adding to the tension, Rodrygo has openly told Alonso he wants to compete for the left-wing role—directly challenging Vinicius’ territory. That battle, combined with Mbappe’s presence through the middle, has created a new dynamic in Madrid’s attack.

Alonso’s explanation

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Madrid’s clash with Espanyol, Alonso was inevitably asked about Vinicius. He admitted the timing hadn’t been right to discuss the decision initially. “I saw him yesterday, and it wasn’t the time to talk, as I said. You have to have a bit of that intuition, and we talked a little today.

“But we’re only five league games into the season. There’s still a long way to go; this is a marathon until May. We have to take it step by step,” Alonso told Marca. He then revealed he had worked individually with the Brazilian on finishing drills: “Vinicius looks good to me… We’ll see tomorrow [Saturday].”

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

The seven-word claim

The clearest sign of the Spanish boss’ stance came when pressed about the forward’s status in the squad. That’s when he delivered his seven-word line: “For me, there are many important players.”

By placing Vinicius alongside Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and others, Alonso avoided singling him out as Madrid’s undisputed talisman. “I value everyone a lot and I want the whole team to feel important. Everyone is in this boat, and we need everyone to pull in the same direction,” he added.

For a player who finished second in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting, the message was clear: star status does not guarantee special treatment under Alonso.