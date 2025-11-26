Report: Messi’s Inter Miami to make South American tour ahead of 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami are experiencing a historic moment. After eliminating Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati in the Major League Soccer playoffs, they will play their first-ever Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC. However, that has not stopped Lionel Messi’s team from planning ahead for next year.

Reports indicate that the Herons will make a tour through South America as part of their preparation for the 2026 MLS season. That could include matches in Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, although negotiations are still ongoing.

“In accordance with what we discussed, we express and confirm our interest in playing a friendly match with Inter Miami in the city of Cali in February 2026,” said America de Cali commercial director Andres Osorio Suarez, as reported by Infobae.

The date for this potential matchup has not yet been finalized, but it is believed it could take place in the first days of February. Before that, on January 24, there is a strong possibility that Messi and his teammates will face Alianza Lima at Estadio Nacional. That match would be part of the traditional White and Blue Night, the annual event in which the club presents its first team for the upcoming season.

Messi playing for Inter Miami vs. Universitario.

The report from Infobae also mentions a possible third match in South America to be played after the visits to Peru and Colombia. The proposed date is Saturday, February 7, against one of the top clubs in Ecuador.

Inter Miami’s previous visit to South America

Inter Miami’s potential matches in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador during the 2026 preseason have a precedent in this year’s schedule. Before beginning their campaigns in Major League Soccer and the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Herons also made a brief trip to South America.

On January 29, Lionel Messi played 72 minutes in Inter Miami’s 0–0 draw against Universitario at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. That match was part of the tour Javier Mascherano’s team carried out before the start of official competitions, which also included games in Panama and Honduras.

2026 preseason will be key for Messi

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, it is inevitable that Lionel Messi keeps it as a top priority. He is currently focused on leading Inter Miami to the Major League Soccer title, but he knows the next major goal will come next summer with Argentina.

By then, Messi will be close to turning 39 years old, which is why he has not yet confirmed his presence in the FIFA tournament. “I would like to be at the World Cup in good form and be an important part in helping my national team, if I am there,” he said in a recent interview with NBC.

“I will evaluate this day by day when preseason starts with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100%,” Messi later added, making his concerns clear. These words give enormous importance to the 2026 preseason, as it will be Lionel’s final chance to reach peak physical form before the World Cup. That is why planning the travel and matches during that stretch will be critical for the Argentine forward.