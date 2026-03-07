Antoine Griezmann stays at Atletico Madrid, but MLS move to Orlando City not ruled out

After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Antoine Griezmann will remain at Atletico Madrid this season. However, the possibility of a move to Major League Soccer to play for Orlando City remains on the table.

The Florida club’s interest was concrete, and reportedly there were negotiations to make the deal happen before the MLS transfer window closed on March 26. However, that would have meant leaving Atletico Madrid in the middle of the 2025-26 season, just ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad and with the UEFA Champions League in full swing.

Given this context, Los Colchoneros decided to keep the French forward, a decision confirmed by the sporting director. “He has a contract, he’s going to stay with us. He has this season and two more,” Mateu Alemany said on Saturday according to Marca. “He’s going to be with us, he’s going to continue, and nothing else.”

Alemany also highlighted Griezmann’s contribution to the team this season, with 12 goals and 2 assists in 38 matches across all competitions. “Antoine is in extraordinary form, he’s playing some outstanding matches. Fans will applaud him as always. He’s delivering spectacular performances, and that’s the most important thing,” said the sporting director.

Atletico Madrid sporting director Mateu Alemany.

Orlando City remain a possibility for Griezmann

Even though Mateu Alemany’s words put an end to speculation about a mid-season exit from Atletico Madrid, the possibility of Antoine Griezmann moving to MLS in the near future remains high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Antoine Griezmann’s move to MLS reportedly stalls as Orlando City offer salary that nearly matches Lionel Messi’s

“Orlando City remain in talks over FREE transfer in July for Griezmann, focus on the summer window now,” reported Fabrizio Romano on his official X account shortly after Alemany’s statements.

The conditions of a potential MLS move are not minor in this case. Griezmann is under contract with Atletico Madrid until June 30, 2027, meaning any early exit would require approval from the Spanish club. In that scenario, they could insist on a transfer fee in exchange for terminating the contract. Orlando City’s negotiations, as well as the player’s own intentions, could be key to securing a free transfer.

Griezmann could leave with a trophy from Atletico Madrid

Over the last decade, Antoine Griezmann has developed a special bond with Atletico Madrid. He joined the club from Real Sociedad in 2014 and, aside from a brief spell with Barcelona between 2019 and 2022, has remained a key player for the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French forward was not part of the two La Liga titles Atletico Madrid won under coach Diego Simeone: he arrived just after the 2014 trophy and was at Barcelona when the club won the next one in 2021. However, he did contribute to the Spanish Super Cup 2014, UEFA Europa League 2018, and UEFA Super Cup 2018 victories.

This season, Atletico Madrid are close to winning another trophy, as they will play the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad. They also remain in contention in the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Tottenham in the round of 16. That means Griezmann has two opportunities to win another title with the club before potentially making his move to MLS.