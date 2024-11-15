Argentina‘s 2-1 loss to Paraguay in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Thursday delivered a double blow to Lionel Messi‘s team. Beyond their struggles in front of goal, Lionel Scaloni’s squad could reportedly lose two first team players ahead of the next game against Peru on Tuesday.

After the game at Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, both Argentina defenders Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico are reportedly to be sidelined due to injury concerns. The Tottenham Hotspur player was subbed off in the halftime due to an inconvenience in his right foot, and the Olympique Lyon player twisted his shoulder after a clash in the second half.

Romero was already in doubt to be a starter in Argentina’s squad. In the last Premier League game against Aston Villa, the defender had to be subbed off after a clash with rival Morgan Rogers. Despite the pain in his right foot, Scaloni decided to play Romero as a starter, but the defender struggled to cope with the pace of the game and was replaced after 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Tagliafico sustained a shoulder injury during a second-half collision. The Olympique Lyon left-back required on-field treatment but managed to finish the game despite visible discomfort. While the injury is suspected to be a sprained shoulder rather than a dislocation, Tagliafico will undergo further medical tests upon the team’s return to Argentina to confirm the extent of the damage.

Romero and Tagliafico’s potential absences add to Argentina’s mounting injury concerns in defense. Ahead of this international window, Scaloni had already been forced to leave out Manchester United Lisandro Martínez, and River plate German Pezzella and Marcos Acuña due to fitness issues. With Messi leading Argentina’s attack, Scaloni faces the challenge of reconfiguring a depleted backline to keep their qualification campaign on track.

Who could replace the defenders?

If Romero and Tagliafico are ruled out, Scaloni will need to make critical adjustments to his defensive setup. Leonardo Balerdi of Olympique Marseille, who replaced Romero in the second half against Paraguay, is the most likely candidate to start in central defense.

The left-back position, however, presents a greater dilemma. With both Tagliafico and Acuña unavailable, Argentina lacks a natural option for the role. Scaloni may have to improvise, with Facundo Medina of RC Lens emerging as a strong candidate. The left-footed center-back booked his own flight from France to Paraguay after learning he had been called up due to the earlier defensive absences.

Alternatively, Scaloni could opt for a three-center-back formation and deploy Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as a left wing-back. Garnacho has experience in the role under Erik ten Hag, offering a more attacking approach down the left flank.