Regular season Premier League matches will be coming to the United States in the near future according to a top agent in the sport, Casey Wasserman.

The founder of the Wasserman agency, made the prediction during an interview on the The Rich Eisen Show.

Near the end of the discussion, the host asked Wasserman which sport has the biggest potential over the next 10 years. The agent stated that soccer, despite being the most popular sport in the world, can still experience significant growth. This is mostly due to the massive market here in America.

“Just as the NFL has done a really good job taking their games overseas I think you are going to see European professional [soccer] games being played in the United States,” proclaimed Wasserman. “It is the biggest sport in the world and this is the biggest sports market in the world.”

“Look at what Messi playing for MLS is doing for MLS, its stunning. But if you had a Manchester United-Chelsea match in New York or a Real Madrid and Barcelona in Miami, those levels of games in American cities — real games that count — could be massive. I would be shocked if it didn’t happen.”

Wasserman’s vast lineup of professional clients includes several top Premier League players. Manchester City defensive duo John Stones and Nathan Ake are two of the most prominent players currently with the agency. However, other stars such as Antonee Robinson, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Barnes are also with the company. Wasserman represents managers Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe as well.

Backlash from English fans will likely be biggest hurdle for league

There have been hints of professional European soccer matches taking place in the States for the last few years. Wasserman is certainly correct about leagues wanting to take advantage of the lucrative market here in America. However, such a decision will likely be met with a backlash from English fans.

The previously failed European Super League (ESL) is a perfect example of British soccer supporters putting the kibosh on plans. Several of the top Premier League clubs announced that they were set to form the new breakaway division in 2021. Nevertheless, the news was met with severe protests from the fans. As a result, the teams quickly revealed that they would remain in the traditional English top flight.

Wasserman hinted that convincing the English fans will be the biggest challenge for Premier League officials. “The emotion around soccer, as you saw with the European Super League, is at a whole other level so they will have to work through those things,” continued the agent.

Top English teams set to play preseason games in U.S.

Along with the fans, moving Premier League matches Stateside would also have to receive approval from an independent regulator. Scheduling English top flight games overseas is, however, already a discussion topic inside Parliament.

Premier League clubs are already making moves to take advantage of the American market. In fact, up to half of the division’s teams will play friendlies here in the States this summer. Five of the “Big Six” clubs will take part in these exhibition games. Tottenham Hotspur is the only big English side not making the trip across the pond in July, with the London club going to Australia

