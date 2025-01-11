With less than two months until the 2025 MLS season kicks off, teams are gearing up for competitive preseason action to fine-tune their squads. One of the top contenders, Inter Miami, has unveiled their preseason schedule, revealing the opponents Lionel Messi and his teammates will face.

Inter Miami made history in the 2024 MLS regular season, securing the Supporters’ Shield with a record-breaking 74 points—the highest in league history. With Messi crowned MLS Most Valuable Player, the team is aiming to build on their success and prepare for another remarkable campaign.

Inter Miami will begin their 2025 preseason with a match against Club America on Saturday, January 18, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The team will then travel to South America to face Peruvian champions Club Universitario de Deportes on Wednesday, January 29, at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

The third preseason game is set for Sunday, February 2, against Sporting San Miguelito in Panama City, Panama, at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez. Next, Inter Miami will visit Honduras to take on Club Deportivo Olimpia on Saturday, February 8, at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The final match of their preseason will bring them back to the States for the game with Orlando City SC on Friday, February 14, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

A more manageable travel schedule

Inter Miami’s 2024 preseason drew criticism for the grueling travel demands placed on the team. Last year’s schedule saw the squad traveling across three continents, participating in seven matches against opponents like New York City FC, El Salvador national team, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Vissel Kobe, Hong Kong Team, and Newell’s Old Boys.

The team covered nearly 45,000 kilometers during their 2024 preseason, including commitments in the Riyadh Season Cup, which led to notable fatigue among the players. Even Lionel Messi, who joined the team in the summer, publicly expressed his exhaustion following the intense travel schedule.

In response, Inter Miami has adjusted their strategy for 2025, opting for fewer international fixtures and a more localized schedule. This approach aims to reduce travel fatigue and ensure optimal preparation ahead of a challenging season.

When does the 2025 MLS season start for Inter Miami?

The 2025 season promises to be a demanding year for Inter Miami, with a packed schedule that includes MLS action, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2025 MLS schedule has already been released, with each team set to play 34 matches. Inter Miami will kick off their campaign on February 22 against New York City FC at Chase Stadium. The regular season will conclude on October 18 with an away match against Nashville SC on “Decision Day.”