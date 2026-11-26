Al Nassr’s board is reportedly working to close several pending issues in an effort to bring stability to the first team, and one of its main objectives could be getting Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a contract renewal. To that end, the club is reportedly close to a move that could be a major advantage in convincing the Portuguese star to keep playing in Riyadh.

According to Okaz Sports, citing private sources, João Félix‘s contract extension has reached its final stage with only the official announcement remaining once the financial and administrative procedures of the agreement are completed. The report does not detail the terms of the deal, although it has been described as a contract renewal.

The same report points to a bigger picture at the club. The Saudi outlet reported that the active financial control issue is close to being resolved, with the procedures expected to conclude before the winter transfer window opens, which would give Al Nassr more flexibility to move in the market.

The sports management is also expected to meet with the executive committee in the coming days to analyze the team’s needs and the options available to strengthen the squad in January.

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Why Joao Felix matters so much to Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo

Felix has been one of Al Nassr’s most important players since arriving from Chelsea last summer in a permanent move. He made an immediate impact, scoring a hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut in a 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun, and he finished the 2025-26 campaign with 20 goals and 14 assists in the league and 26 goals across all competitions.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr fall outside the top 10 of the AFC club rankings, behind two Saudi Pro League rivals

His production was a major factor in Al Nassr winning the title, the club’s first since 2019, and it earned him the Saudi Pro League Player of the Season award, with Ronaldo also among the nominees.

The success also helped him form a strong partnership with the Portuguese star, as a report from 365Scores Arabic in July indicated that, at Ronaldo’s request, the club’s management would meet with Felix to discuss a new deal, as his current contract runs through June 2027.

That is why the move could be read as a gesture toward Ronaldo, whose own contract also runs through June 2027. With the 41-year-old approaching the final year of his deal, keeping one of his closest allies and strengthening the squad in winter could help Al Nassr show its commitment to the project built around him.

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