|WHO
|Columbus vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, November 27, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Columbus vs Inter Miami: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|0-3
|November 21, 2026
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|2-1
|September 27, 2026
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-2
|August 2, 2026
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|5-1
|May 31, 2025
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|0-1
|April 19, 2025
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|2-3
|October 2, 2024
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|3-2
|August 13, 2024
|Leagues Cup
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-1
|June 19, 2024
|MLS
|Inter Miami vs. Columbus
|2-2
|July 4, 2023
|MLS
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|1-2
|April 29, 2023
|MLS
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Columbus vs. Inter Miami
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Real Salt Lake vs. Whitecaps
|Friday, November 27, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|2:30 PM
|Union vs. New England
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|4:30 PM
|FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|6:30 PM
|LAFC vs. STL FC
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Timbers vs. FC Dallas
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:30 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Columbus vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Columbus will face Inter Miami on Friday, November 27, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Columbus vs Inter Miami game in the United States.
- Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.