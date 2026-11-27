Here are all of the details of where you can watch Columbus vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Columbus vs Inter Miami WHAT MLS WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, November 27, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

Columbus hosts Inter Miami on Friday, November 27 in the playoffs, coming off a run of strong form. They beat Inter Miami 3-0 on November 21, following a 4-3 win over Chicago Fire on November 7 and a 3-0 win over DC on October 31. That stretch of three straight wins gives Columbus plenty of momentum heading into this postseason meeting, and a win would push them further in the playoffs.

Inter Miami arrive in a tougher spot after their 0-3 loss to Columbus on November 21 snapped a run that included a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC on November 7 and a 2-1 win over New England on November 2. The home defeat to the same opponent they now face again is the most recent mark on their form, and they will need to respond quickly with a playoff spot on the line. Inter Miami’s recent results show they can still score goals, but containing Columbus again will be the priority this time around.

Columbus vs Inter Miami: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Inter Miami vs. Columbus 0-3 November 21, 2026 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 2-1 September 27, 2026 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-2 August 2, 2026 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 5-1 May 31, 2025 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 0-1 April 19, 2025 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 2-3 October 2, 2024 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 3-2 August 13, 2024 Leagues Cup Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-1 June 19, 2024 MLS Inter Miami vs. Columbus 2-2 July 4, 2023 MLS Columbus vs. Inter Miami 1-2 April 29, 2023 MLS

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All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) Columbus vs. Inter Miami Friday, November 27, 2026 8:00 PM Real Salt Lake vs. Whitecaps Friday, November 27, 2026 10:00 PM Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Saturday, November 28, 2026 2:30 PM Union vs. New England Saturday, November 28, 2026 4:30 PM FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville Saturday, November 28, 2026 6:30 PM LAFC vs. STL FC Saturday, November 28, 2026 8:30 PM Timbers vs. FC Dallas Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:30 PM

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Columbus vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary