As Portugal faced a disappointing exit from Euro 2024, the role of Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team has become a subject of heated debate. At 39, Ronaldo‘s continued presence in the squad, under coach Roberto Martinez, has sparked concerns among fans and pundits alike. Many argue that his age and declining influence on the pitch may be hindering the development and effectiveness of Portugal’s newer talents.

Ronaldo’s performance at Euro 2024 was underwhelming by his high standards. He failed to score in open play throughout the tournament. His most notable contribution was an assist in the group stage against Turkey. Additionally, he missed a crucial penalty in the round of 16 against Slovenia. This moment only highlighted his struggles in the competition. Despite these setbacks, the superstar played every minute of the Seleção das Quinas’s matches, a decision that has been met with criticism.

What did Roberto Martinez say about Ronaldo?

Roberto Martinez, the Portugal head coach, has defended his decision to play Ronaldo throughout the tournament. He insists that the forward’s experience and discipline were valuable assets to the team. His goalscoring ability was not at its peak. The 51-year-old has also claimed that he possesses “confidential information” that justifies his choice to keep Ronaldo on the pitch, suggesting that they managed the player’s age effectively and that his presence was beneficial to the team’s strategy.

“It makes sense to ask this question. Age in tournaments is not important. I think being older actually helps. We saw that with Pepe, who played at a superlative level. The work of the medical team is very important. We monitored Cristiano’s performance through statistics, which show he was well managed, well-used. I have confidential information to back this up,” he said.

His reliance on Ronaldo, however, has been met with skepticism. Critics argue that younger players like Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao, and Joao Felix represent the future of Portuguese soccer. Thus, the manager should have given them more opportunities to shine. The fear is that Ronaldo’s status and influence might overshadow the potential of these emerging stars, stifling the team’s growth.

Impact of Ronaldo’s presence

One of the key criticisms leveled at Ronaldo’s continued selection is that his presence on the field might intimidate other players, leading to a reluctance to take shots or make bold decisions. This dynamic, if true, could undermine the team’s overall performance, as players might defer too much to the veteran superstar rather than playing with the freedom and creativity needed to win matches.

Moreover, the comparison to Pepe, who at 41 played his last tournament for Portugal, has been contentious. While Pepe’s defensive role allowed him to excel even at an advanced age, Ronaldo’s position as a forward requires a level of pace, agility, and finishing that may be diminishing with time.

“When we talk about Cristiano, we are talking about a striker who scores goals. But our striker is much more than this. I was happy with his discipline. As we don’t hit the ball long, but advance up the pitch with shorter passes, to arrive in the final third with four, five players, we need a striker with a lot of discipline as regards his positioning. Cristiano did this very well,” Martinez added.

“He opened up spaces, reacted to losing the ball, and I think the lack of goals from Cristiano was shared in general around the team. We lacked goals from players in the box, from Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, for example. What Ronaldo did as a striker was what we expected from him. Overall he worked very well.”

Despite the criticism, Ronaldo has expressed a desire to continue playing for Portugal, indicating that his departure from the national team will be on his terms. As the team prepares for upcoming commitments, including the Nations League, the question remains whether his inclusion will benefit or hinder Portugal’s chances of success.

PHOTOS: IMAGO